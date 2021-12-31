WATCH NOW: Especially FUR You offers in-home pet boarding services

Cassie Badje had been working as a dental assistant when a loss changed the course of her life. Her previous dog that she had adopted passed away.

“It devastated me … it hit me, that is genuinely my passion – dogs, dogs, dogs,” Badje said. “…That was kind of a turning point, ‘What am I doing in this dentist office? I need to go do what I enjoy.’”

Badje is now the owner of Especially FUR You, which provides in-home boarding services for pet owners in Columbus. Badje doesn’t have a storefront; she takes cares of her clients’ animals in their home. She will take the dogs on walks, give them medication and spend some time with them.

“That is a convenience for my customers who do not prefer to kennel their dogs and want to keep them within the comfort of their home,” she said. “I also provide dog walking and drop-in services.”

Although most of her clients have dogs, Badje said she will provide services for all types of animals. So far, she added, she’s taken care of cats, geckos, goats and koi ponds.

The drop-in services – in which clients leave for a short period of time, such as spending the day in Omaha or working a 12-hour shift – are particularly popular, Badje noted.

For clients who are gone for longer periods of time, Badje said she will stop by the home three times a day. She will go early in the morning to walk the dog(s), around lunchtime and again at night.

“I do a really late night round to make sure that everybody's tucked in for the night and good to go and then it all just kind of starts back over in the morning,” she added.

Badje said when scheduling services with a new client, she will do a “meet and greet” with both the pet and the client.

“We kind of get acquainted get comfortable with each other,” she said. “It's not just like, ‘Oh, hey, can you come to my house? I don't even know you.’ I really try to build a bond with each client. … Not just their pet, I'm in their home. I want them to be comfortable with me as well.”

Badje left her previous employer in December 2019 but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She said she didn’t really start Especially FUR You until February of this year.

“I would say that's when everybody kind of came out of the scare of COVID and kind of started doing stuff again,” she said, adding that business has started picking up with people getting more comfortable leaving their homes and traveling for the holidays.

Badje’s client Beth Alley of Columbus noted the relief she feels knowing that her pit bull, Penny, is in good hands when she needs to take trips out of town.

“All Cassie really needs to do is give Penny her allergy pill and give her some love and treats and food. What I really, really like about how she does her business is that she has a file on Penny. So we don't have to go back over (it) every time, she knows exactly what the routine is,” Alley said.

Alley said she met Badje in about September. Badje has watched Penny for five days in October and five days in December. Alley said she travels quite a bit, though that’s slowed down recently.

“I'm just really glad I have her to rely on when I have to go out of town for work or when I go out of town to go visit my family in Tennessee,” Alley said. “It's a weight off my shoulders and it's a peace of mind that Penny gets to stay here.”

Badje is the sole provider at Especially FUR You at the moment, though her partner sometimes helps when she gets busy. She said she loves her job because of the interaction she gets with both the animals and people.

“I love meeting all their new personalities – every dog has a different personality – and meeting new people,” Badje said. “I think we've kind of become a shy society that just sits on their phone and nobody really communicates that much. I love getting out and meeting new people. But most of all, meeting the pets. What a more fun job than to go play with people's pets.”

Badje's business can be found on Google, rover.com and the Especially FUR You Facebook page.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

