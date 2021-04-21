WATCH NOW: 'Every home to be safe' - Columbus Fire Department joins smoke detector effort

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Smoke detectors do get old after about 10 years and stop being as sensitive and stop working correctly, so we want to make sure that smoke detectors are less than 10-years-old," Miller said. "And we just want to make sure people have access to smoke detectors that they need."

The event began on April 8 and will continue through May 8.

"We'll be having a culminating event on May 8 where we will canvas an area around the fatality fire from … October in a 10-block area and go door-to-door and make sure everyone has working smoke alarms. And if they need one, then we will install one," Miller said.

Lipker added that the Red Cross is still looking for volunteers to help spread the word about Sound the Alarm, Save a Life in Columbus. She said people can call Gina Troncone at 402-990-6190 or email her at gina.toncone3@redcross.org for information about volunteering.

Interested families can request a smoke alarm by leaving a voice message for the Red Cross at 1-833-422-1751. After that, either the Red Cross or CFD will reach out to install the smoke alarm.

Lipker said it's important to include children in the planning process so they know what is expected of them in the event of a fire.