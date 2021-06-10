WATCH NOW: 'Everybody can make a difference' - Lopez-Chavez to become first Hispanic chairman of Planning Commission

Fernando Lopez-Chavez Jr. is set to potentially become the first Hispanic chairman of the City of Columbus’ Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission will vote on the matter at its next meeting June 14. If approved, he will take over as chairman starting at the following meeting in July. Lopez-Chavez currently serves as the commission’s vice chairman. The 28-year-old has been on the Planning Commission since about 2018, he said.

He noted that those holding leadership positions, whether locally or on a larger scale, are becoming more diverse.

"Anywhere you go, it's changing significantly, and it would be nice to get different people with different backgrounds involved so we can have all sorts of different voices and not just cater to one," Lopez-Chavez said.

Current Planning Commission Chairman Steve Anderson said the commission tries to allow each of its members a chance to serve in the leadership role, and Lopez-Chavez is the only one nominated for the chairman position so far.

Anderson said that Lopez-Chavez is attentive to what the commission is doing.

“If something is puzzling, you certainly need to ask so that you can vote appropriately and Fernando is very good at that,” Anderson said.