WATCH NOW: Extreme cold temperatures, high demand contribute to high utility bills

Power and gas companies are trying to move forward nearly two months after frigid mid-February temperatures sent natural gas prices and the demand for power skyrocketing, leading to rolling blackouts and high bills across the middle of the country.
On Feb. 16, temperatures in the Columbus area dipped down past minus 20.
Luckily, Loup Power District customers came out of the event relatively unscathed.
"We've had certain people contact us about the high bills and we've tried to work with them as much as we could," Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess said. "...We've got a lot of options when it comes to that."
Being that it's two months later, Suess said, Loup has pretty much worked everything out with regard to its customers and their bills over the mid-February period.
Although customers' bills may have been higher, Suess emphasized that it's only because people were using more power, not because prices went up.
"Our February peak demand … was one of the higher demands that we've ever seen in the last 10 years," Suess said.
Although demand fluctuates minute to minute and month to month, the price per kilowatt hour — which is a measurement of power use — does not.
"The more electricity you use, the higher your bill will be. The rate does not change," Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Corporate Media and Media Services Supervisor Mark Becker said.
NPPD is one of three large, publicly-owned power utilities in Nebraska. Many local power districts, including Loup, fall under its umbrella.
The NPPD Board of Directors approves the rates — or price per kilowatt hour — for its customers once every year. Becker said NPPD has not changed its retail rates for the last eight years and has maintained its wholesale rates for the last four years.
Loup also sets rates for its customers, which Suess said have remained steady for four years. And, Suess said, he doesn't expect the February event to cause a rate increase next year.
"My understanding, from discussions that we've had with NPPD, is that February came out in such a way that they were able to sell power into the market at prices that were very favorable to NPPD. And NPPD ended up with a very large surplus of dollars in February," Suess said.
For those reasons, high bills have been a bigger issue for those who rely on natural gas for heat, rather than electricity.
Loup provides power to many customers in and around Columbus, but some people and businesses rely on gas heat. South Dakota-based utility company Black Hills Energy is a natural gas provider in the area.
Like the power Loup provides, the price of a natural gas bill is largely affected by usage. But the commodity price of natural gas also plays a part.
"The record cold event contributed to dramatic increases in natural gas supply prices, and we experienced significant commodity cost increases from our suppliers due to extremely high demand and natural gas production interruptions," said a statement emailed to the Telegram on Thursday by Black Hills Energy Community Affairs Manager Mary Martin.
According to the statement, gas supply teams are always preparing for abnormal demand and price changes, implementing a portfolio of gas purchase options to minimize the financial impact on customers.
But during the mid-February weather event, the industry saw the largest natural gas price increases in the last twenty years.
"If you're heating your home with natural gas, you probably saw an impact," Becker said.
Black Hills Energy partners with agencies like The Salvation Army, 211 and income-qualified energy assistance programs to help people with bills. The company also offers the Black Hills Cares program, budget billing, payment arrangements and medical extensions for qualifying customers. Anyone with questions can call 888-890-5554 or visit blackhillsenergy.com.
Black Hills Energy also has a page at blackhillsenergy.com/2021polarvortex to keep customers informed about ongoing developments related to the February weather event.
As the February event fades into the rearview and the weather begins to warm, Black Hills Energy is also working with the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) to manage the long-term impact of increased natural gas pricing on customers.
"As the PSC determines the best path forward, we will keep our customers informed when a determination has been made," the statement said.
