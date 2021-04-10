WATCH NOW: Extreme cold temperatures, high demand contribute to high utility bills

Power and gas companies are trying to move forward nearly two months after frigid mid-February temperatures sent natural gas prices and the demand for power skyrocketing, leading to rolling blackouts and high bills across the middle of the country.

On Feb. 16, temperatures in the Columbus area dipped down past minus 20.

Luckily, Loup Power District customers came out of the event relatively unscathed.

"We've had certain people contact us about the high bills and we've tried to work with them as much as we could," Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess said. "...We've got a lot of options when it comes to that."

Being that it's two months later, Suess said, Loup has pretty much worked everything out with regard to its customers and their bills over the mid-February period.

Although customers' bills may have been higher, Suess emphasized that it's only because people were using more power, not because prices went up.

"Our February peak demand … was one of the higher demands that we've ever seen in the last 10 years," Suess said.

Although demand fluctuates minute to minute and month to month, the price per kilowatt hour — which is a measurement of power use — does not.