WATCH NOW: Family remembers Gary Ball as great husband, father and Air Force pilot

Nora said she and Gary met on a blind date. Following their encounter, Nora said she had hoped Gary would call her again for a second date, but if he didn’t “so be it.”

Gary called about two or three days later, Nora said, but when he told her who he was over the phone, Nora replied, “Gary, who?”

It was all smoothed out eventually, Nora said. After several more dates, Nora said she knew Gary was the love of her life. She added she believes Gary felt the same way about her.

Following Gary’s retirement from the Air Force, the family lived in Idaho and Indiana before calling Columbus home. Gary was a pilot at that time, working at Mountain West Airlines, Columbus Air Services and Douglas & Lomason during that stretch.

In 1997, Gary retired as he and Nora relocated to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, but they later moved back to Columbus in 2011.