WATCH NOW: Family remembers Gary Ball as great husband, father and Air Force pilot

Whenever Gary Ball was assigned a mission during the Vietnam War, his fellow soldiers felt safe knowing that he was going to make sure no civilians were killed in action.
Little tidbits like this are one of many that his daughters, Lija Pittman of Coyle, Washington, and Andra Eilers of Columbus, enjoy hearing of their late father. Gary passed away on July 20 at the age of 82 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
“We knew how impressive he was, but we’re certainly learning a lot more now,” Lija said.
Gary's family and friends held a celebration of life for him on Thursday, at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th St. in Columbus. Military honors were done by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
Andra said she’s overcome with emotions about her father’s time in the military, overwhelmed by the accomplishments he received during his 20-year career.
Gary – who grew up in Bertrand but relocated to Columbus later in life – enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1959. He was later deployed to Vietnam in 1968 where he flew 284 successful combat missions in the F-100 Super Sabre.
For his efforts, Gary was awarded medals in Meritorious Service, Extraordinary Achievement and Heroism. Later, he and his family were stationed at Woodbridge AFB and Upper Heyford AFB, both in England. He was honorably discharged in 1979, having the rank of captain.
Talking to his daughters, it seemed like flying was in Gary’s veins.
Andra and Lija said their father tried making it as a farmer but two years into it he realized it wasn’t for him. He would have rather been in the clouds.
His love of flight can be traced back to when he was 14. Gary subscribed to a boys' magazine that had an article about how to construct a helicopter.
“He actually built it and flew it,” Lija said. “He only lasted a few minutes before he crashed. I think his mom saw him fly it and was like, ‘Oh my gosh! What are you doing?'”
But before Gary ever flew in Vietnam, he married his wife of nearly 60 years, Nora, on Aug. 12, 1962. They had three children together, Lija, Andra and Loren. Loren passed away in 2017.
Nora said she and Gary met on a blind date. Following their encounter, Nora said she had hoped Gary would call her again for a second date, but if he didn’t “so be it.”
Gary called about two or three days later, Nora said, but when he told her who he was over the phone, Nora replied, “Gary, who?”
It was all smoothed out eventually, Nora said. After several more dates, Nora said she knew Gary was the love of her life. She added she believes Gary felt the same way about her.
Following Gary’s retirement from the Air Force, the family lived in Idaho and Indiana before calling Columbus home. Gary was a pilot at that time, working at Mountain West Airlines, Columbus Air Services and Douglas & Lomason during that stretch.
In 1997, Gary retired as he and Nora relocated to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, but they later moved back to Columbus in 2011.
Lija said she and her sister have been getting to know more about some of the military folks that knew her father. Currently, one of them is the CEO of The Intake: Journal of the Super Sabre Society, which comes out three times a year. The publication is doing a full spread about Gary as he flew a Super Sabre during Vietnam.
Andra and Lija both said their father was also “a great family man.” He was tough at times, owing to his military background but he was a kind man who didn’t have a negative word to say about anyone, his daughters recalled.
Andra said she enjoyed it whenever her father took her on a flight. That was until one time he purposefully flew the airplane upside down.
“I’m not into flying so much more now,” Andra said, with a chuckle.
Gary’s passing is “bittersweet,” his daughters said. They appreciate having their family in town as they’ve help Nora these past few days but not having their patriarch around has been difficult, Lija and Andra noted.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Andra said. “He was a great person.”
