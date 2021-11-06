WATCH NOW: Faust stays busy with numerous activities

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Scotus Central Catholic High School junior Jack Faust could be one of the busiest students in Columbus. He credited his involvement to his three older siblings.

As the youngest, Faust said he watched his siblings participate in various activities and sports. When he got into high school, he followed suit.

“My parents pushed me to be involved and I had siblings who were really involved,” said Faust.

Faust plays football, basketball and baseball. Additionally, he’s a part of GodTeens – a Catholic youth group program - the Shepherd program, Youth Leadership Columbus, student council, Revolution and National Honor Society.

Like several of his activities, Faust said he joined Youth Leadership Columbus because his siblings were also involved in it. Faust said he’s new to the program as he’s only been to three meetings currently.

Youth Leadership Columbus is a program designed to let students from the three local high schools (Columbus, Lakeview and Scotus) about job offerings available in town, said Youth Leadership Columbus board member Nicole Blaser said.

“It’s really aimed for youth to learn more about Columbus and why they would want to return to Columbus in the future after their education or whatever it may be,” Blaser said. “We’re just showing them what Columbus has to offer.”

Essentially, the program is a youth version of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Columbus, Blaser added.

Faust said he enjoys Youth Leadership Columbus as he’s able to learn more about the community. For example, the group went out to a few local farms to learn more about their farming operations, he said.

“I thought it was really interesting,” Faust said.

Also through the program, the students completed a skill test in which a given color told them their strengths or interests. Faust said his colors were orange and green which meant he preferred to be more active and analytical, respectively.

For Faust to be part of Youth Leadership Columbus says a lot about his work at school. Blaser said around 15 teens are selected who are the best-performing student at their given high school. They also have to submit an application and recommendations to be accepted in the program, Blaser added.

“Jack really is a great representative of the types of kids who we want to have in Youth Leadership Columbus,” she said. “He’s involved, active and committed to participation when he’s at the program. He really emulates the leadership skills that we’re looking to bring back to Columbus.”

Faust has also shown leadership through Scotus’ Shepherd program, in which juniors and seniors help the underclassmen adapt to high school.

Additionally, Faust has taught younger students through Revolution. The program – which began in 1998 at the Center for Survivors – is a way for young people to identify victimization. Revolution members talk to students - both elementary and high school age - about sexual assault by showing differing situations in a play and how they can stop it from occurring.

Faust said he feels like Revolution provides a voice for an important issue.

“It spreads awareness about the topic,” he said. “It’s a good thing that I wanted to be a part of.”

