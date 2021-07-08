WATCH NOW: Favorite Foods Revue back in action

More than three dozen 4-H'ers checked into the exhibit hall at Ag Park on Wednesday morning and began carefully arranging place settings on card tables for the Favorite Foods Revue.

"Every table has its own event or theme. Some might be a softball party or a wedding dinner," Revue Judge William Wilton said. "...They make one thing from their menu and provide it for the judges to try."

The 4-H'ers are not only judged based on the food, though -- they are also scored on presentation and their knowledge of the food and menu.

"It includes their knowledge of how to create a balanced menu and if their menu is…financially feasible…for the event or situation," Wilton said.

The 4-H members are also asked about the nutritional value of the meal according to the food pyramid or the United States Department of Agriculture's nutrition guide MyPlate.

The Revue was held in person last year, but it looked completely different. Normally, 4-H'ers come in, set up their entry and leave it there for display after they have been judged. That wasn't the case in 2020, thanks to COVID-19 social-distancing protocols.