WATCH NOW: Favorite Foods Revue back in action

More than three dozen 4-H'ers checked into the exhibit hall at Ag Park on Wednesday morning and began carefully arranging place settings on card tables for the Favorite Foods Revue.
"Every table has its own event or theme. Some might be a softball party or a wedding dinner," Revue Judge William Wilton said. "...They make one thing from their menu and provide it for the judges to try."
The 4-H'ers are not only judged based on the food, though -- they are also scored on presentation and their knowledge of the food and menu.
"It includes their knowledge of how to create a balanced menu and if their menu is…financially feasible…for the event or situation," Wilton said.
The 4-H members are also asked about the nutritional value of the meal according to the food pyramid or the United States Department of Agriculture's nutrition guide MyPlate.
The Revue was held in person last year, but it looked completely different. Normally, 4-H'ers come in, set up their entry and leave it there for display after they have been judged. That wasn't the case in 2020, thanks to COVID-19 social-distancing protocols.
"We were upstairs and the tables were set up and spaced far apart and then they were taken down once they were judged," Fair Superintendent Jeanne Johnson said.
4-H'er Adelle Kinnison was very happy for things to be back to normal. Her sister, Gretta Kinnison, echoed her enthusiasm.
"Without masks and without having to drop it and run, it's so much better," Gretta said.
The Revue is broken up into three classes -- junior, intermediate and senior -- based on age. Gretta, 17, competed in the senior class while Adelle competed in the intermediate one, for 4-H'ers age 10 to 13. It was Gretta's seventh year participating in the Revue and Adelle's fourth.
Adelle's previous themes include happy camper, Mother's Day brunch and watermelon. She said she got the idea for her 2021 theme -- summer brunch -- after wandering through Hobby Lobby looking for inspiration.
"And one of my favorite foods is peaches, so I decided on a peach coffee cake," Adelle said, gesturing to her entry, which included a peach-patterned table cloth.
Adelle's brother, Matthew Kinnison, also participated in the Revue. His theme was movie night, while Gretta's was Mother's Day lunch.
Winners of the county contest in the intermediate and senior divisions may advance to the 4-H Culinary Challenge Contest at the Nebraska State Fair.
Like many 4-H'ers, the Kinnison siblings have entered more than one type of project for the county fair -- some entries have dual purpose, too. For example, Adelle is submitting her peach coffee cake in another division.
Wilton said that's not unusual. He added that kids who already have experience with static food exhibits might try out the Revue to challenge themselves.
"This is just a way to expand on the knowledge they gained through those projects and make it a little more cohesive with event planning, nutrition and menu planning all together," Wilton said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.