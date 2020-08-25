WATCH NOW: Fighting spirit: U.S. Marine returns home to Columbus to spend time with family

One Columbus family has been reunited with their loved one who is a U.S. Marine after a seven-month-long stint based on the East Coast.
Gil Martinez, 21, returned to Columbus early Saturday morning to spend the next 10-12 days back home. He’s currently stationed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where he is a helicopter mechanic, and he'll be heading back there.
“I just maintain the helicopters and make sure they stay up to standards,” Gil said. “Typical maintenance -- change the oil, repair components. It’s a demanding job to constantly maintain an aircraft. We do our best to make sure (the helicopters) are in tip-top shape.”
Gil, who was named after his father, Gilberto, attended Columbus High School, where he competed in wrestling and football. He has lived in Columbus for about five or 7 years. Before that, the Martinez family resided in Kansas.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marines on June 18, 2017, which was the day he was sent to boot camp.
“What drove me to it was wanting to make a difference. I wanted to do something with my life that was out of the ordinary. I felt like it was my calling. I just passed my three years,” Gil said, noting that he’s on a five-year contract with the Marines.
Gil chose the Marines because he’s always striving to challenge himself.
“They offer the biggest challenge to me, personally. I feel like the more extraneous and difficult a task is, the better outcome, the better person I’ll turn out to be,” Gil said. “It’s one of those things where I put myself in the most extreme situations and try to make myself a better person.”
Friendships made while serving in the military is a special bond, he added.
“I’ll never forget the memories and the moments that I had,” Gil said. “I’m never going to find that anywhere else. You go through hell together; you bond more than a normal person would.”
While on his break, Gil plans to relax and spend quality time with his family – his mother, Maria Elena; his two younger sisters, Helena and Selena; and his father, Gilberto.
“It’s healthy to have hobbies or otherwise you’ll drive yourself crazy,” Gil said, noting that he enjoys playing the guitar in his spare time. “You have to do something aside from doing your job; You have to keep yourself sane by finding distractions. Have your family around you and socialize with friends as well. It helps you keep a level head.”
Gil’s family was also able to spend time with him while he was in North Carolina.
“We took a vacation to Jacksonville,” Gilberto said, as translated from Spanish by Maria Elena. “We had a good time as a family there.”
Maria Elena recalled staying up all night recently, too eager to be reunited with her son to sleep.
“I wish I could keep him with me all the time. I feel like I had a baby in my arms and the Marines took him away,” Maria Elena said. “It’s always hard but I’m happy that he’s achieving his goals. He’s becoming an adult now; He’s no longer the little kid that left.”
Gil’s choice to enlist in the military was one that his family understood and respected, though they worry about him.
“It was his decision and we respected it. He knows that we will always be with him, through the good and the bad,” Gilberto said. “We always ask God to protect him wherever he goes. I’ll always be proud of him and all his achievements. He is a very good worker. He has a fighting spirit. I tell him I love him all the time. Wherever he goes, we will be with him. We’re happy that he’s doing well.”
Being back home is strange, but Gil said he is thankful for his family.
“It’s different. A lot of things have changed, but in life, things change all the time,” Gil said. "Obviously, you don’t see the same faces you used to see. The only thing that remains consistent is your family. That’s the upside – just having your family… I’m proud of that and happy it hasn’t changed.”
Gilberto, a pastor, credits his faith and thanks God for protecting his son from danger.
“Even with this coronavirus around, I thank God that he has protected him. He has had pretty tough experiences but God has protected him through this,” Gilberto said.
