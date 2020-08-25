WATCH NOW: Fighting spirit: U.S. Marine returns home to Columbus to spend time with family

Maria Elena recalled staying up all night recently, too eager to be reunited with her son to sleep.

“I wish I could keep him with me all the time. I feel like I had a baby in my arms and the Marines took him away,” Maria Elena said. “It’s always hard but I’m happy that he’s achieving his goals. He’s becoming an adult now; He’s no longer the little kid that left.”

Gil’s choice to enlist in the military was one that his family understood and respected, though they worry about him.

“It was his decision and we respected it. He knows that we will always be with him, through the good and the bad,” Gilberto said. “We always ask God to protect him wherever he goes. I’ll always be proud of him and all his achievements. He is a very good worker. He has a fighting spirit. I tell him I love him all the time. Wherever he goes, we will be with him. We’re happy that he’s doing well.”

Being back home is strange, but Gil said he is thankful for his family.