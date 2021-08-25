WATCH NOW: First-ever PlumFest to be held in Platte Center

The 120-acre bed and breakfast boasts an outdoor fire pit, a plethora of sitting areas both inside and out, views of the surrounding areas, a romantic setting and five bedrooms – all named after different wines. Additionally, the business has been the site for weddings both big and small and more.

The house itself will be closed off for the event as Belinda and Christina estimated hundreds of visitors for PlumFest, making it difficult for people to navigate around inside bed and breakfast. However, attendees are more than welcomed to schedule a tour, Christina said.

She added they’re expecting folks from the surrounding areas like Columbus, Omaha and Fremont but there are also people coming out of state to attend.

The home was originally built in 1912, but several decades later was bought by David's parents. The house has remained in the family since then but was converted into a bed and breakfast in 2015.