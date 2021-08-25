WATCH NOW: First-ever PlumFest to be held in Platte Center

Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to put a spotlight on “a hidden gem” that is the bed and breakfast, The Wild Plum.
The B&B will hold its inaugural PlumFest starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, at its grounds, 30429 257th Ave. in Platte Center.
There will be beer and wine tasting, food vendors – which includes Borer’s BBQ, Thunderhead Brewery, Oak Room of Columbus and Native 32 Winery - a free wine tasting class and more. The Women of Rock – a tribute band based in Kansas City, Missouri - will also perform. The band will cover songs by famous female musicians and female-led groups like Heart, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and Blondie.
“We’re trying to showcase this amazing venue for every kind of party that you could think of,” said Christina Macken, who's The Wild Plum's marketing director and daughter-in-law of owners David and Belinda Macken. “But people don’t even know it’s here. … It’s a hidden gem.”
Tickets cost $25 leading up to PlumFest and $35 the day of the event. Any ticket holder will have a chance to win a stay in the B&B's Champagne Suite.
For more information, call The Wild Plum at 402-276-5435 or visit its Facebook page.
The 120-acre bed and breakfast boasts an outdoor fire pit, a plethora of sitting areas both inside and out, views of the surrounding areas, a romantic setting and five bedrooms – all named after different wines. Additionally, the business has been the site for weddings both big and small and more.
The house itself will be closed off for the event as Belinda and Christina estimated hundreds of visitors for PlumFest, making it difficult for people to navigate around inside bed and breakfast. However, attendees are more than welcomed to schedule a tour, Christina said.
She added they’re expecting folks from the surrounding areas like Columbus, Omaha and Fremont but there are also people coming out of state to attend.
The home was originally built in 1912, but several decades later was bought by David's parents. The house has remained in the family since then but was converted into a bed and breakfast in 2015.
Belinda said the business got its name when she and her family were brainstorming ideas on what it should be called. Eventually, they thought about some of the fruit that is grown on the property and Belinda mentioned plums, leading to its name, The Wild Plum.
Belinda said the bed and breakfast has been a family effort. Her husband has been an amazing supervisor while Christina and her son, Todd – Christina’s husband – have been instrumental in running the business, Belinda added.
“Without Todd and Christina, I couldn’t be able to do this,” Belinda said.
Christina and Belinda added Belinda’s other two children and grandkids have also been quite helpful.
“It’s truly a family affair here at The Wild Plum,” Christina said.
Christina said they hope PlumFest becomes an annual event, growing each year. They started small this time as the idea came to them in July.
“We’re just wanting this to be known and shown off,” Christina said. “We want to invite our surrounding communities to come in and see what it’s all about because we’re just more than a bed and breakfast. We’re an event center. We’re a wedding destination.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.