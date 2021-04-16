WATCH NOW: Focus group to help improve Columbus

In late April, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Workforce Programs and Recruitment Director Kara Asmus said she hopes to have all kinds of area residents, such as industrial leaders, small business owners, young families and minority groups, discuss Columbus.
The focus groups, which will mostly be held at the Chamber, 753 33rd Ave., on April 30, are a follow-up to the Envision Columbus survey, which was sent out last fall asking for residents' and business leaders' opinions on Columbus. One small youth group will be at Lakeview Community Schools, Asmus said.
“Some of the things we could improve on (from the survey) were retail and restaurants,” Asmus said. “Well, what are they looking for? Are they looking for high-end restaurants... Are they looking for something really easy and affordable? Do they want Greek? Italian? Mexican?”
The goal is to gather more targeted data, essentially.
The initial survey had some open-ended questions, Asmus noted, which was beneficial in some ways and complicated in others.
“Some of our top strengths, for example, were a sense of community and the work opportunities that we have in our community. But we want to know, what does that really mean?” Asmus said. “What does a sense of community mean? How do we sell that? How do we expand on it? How do we make it better for everyone?”
The big target is young professionals and families, she noted. The goal is to figure out what it is to be appealing for anyone who isn’t from the area or someone who wants to return or stay.
“How do we get more people to move to Columbus and want to stay here?” she said.
Envisioning Committee Chairman Joshua Johnson voiced a similar sentiment. A lot of students - those 18-years-old and under - responded to the survey, he noted.
“They feel like there’s nothing to do. It’s boring. It’s the same old-same old. There’s nothing engaging,” Johnson said. “How do we look at that and what do we need?”
He noted the response was the community is safe, they feel they get a good education and they can raise a family there, Johnson said.
But businesses need young workers and skilled workers, he noted.
“It’s hard to keep people in Columbus because it doesn’t have what the younger, millennial, kind of desires,” he said. “Outside of those ones that have already started a family … if it’s a family, we win. We can capture young families.”
But employers need the next generation to come in, he added.
“When we look at this data, it’s like, why do people gravitate to Omaha? Why do they gravitate to Lincoln? Why do they gravitate to Austin, Texas, or now Nashville, it's the hot area,” Johnson said. “Most of the people there kind of look like you and they have the same interests … maybe we don’t necessarily have all that here.
“What can we do to encourage that?”
Columbus isn’t bad, Johnson said, but constructive criticism is a way to improve the area.
When it comes to the focus groups, Asmus said residents can self-select which group they think they belong in. Also, if there’s a timeline that works for a resident and a group doesn’t necessarily resonate with them, Asmus said that situation would be fine.
“We’re not afraid of blending. We did kind of set times for our specific categories, just so like minds can think similar thoughts,” she said.
Those who want to participate can email her or call the Chamber.
“We’ll be in person as much as possible,” Asmus added. “If people are interested in participating and they need a Zoom link, we don’t want to do a hybrid during these focus groups but we do have other opportunities to do some further information gathering through Zoom."
The next steps are to take the information and start getting ready for a big strategic planning session in the fall, she added.
“We’re going to really start to say ‘Where do we go now? What do we want for our community?’” she said. “We’ve got all this data … Where do we take this?”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.