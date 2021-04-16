WATCH NOW: Focus group to help improve Columbus

The big target is young professionals and families, she noted. The goal is to figure out what it is to be appealing for anyone who isn’t from the area or someone who wants to return or stay.

“How do we get more people to move to Columbus and want to stay here?” she said.

Envisioning Committee Chairman Joshua Johnson voiced a similar sentiment. A lot of students - those 18-years-old and under - responded to the survey, he noted.

“They feel like there’s nothing to do. It’s boring. It’s the same old-same old. There’s nothing engaging,” Johnson said. “How do we look at that and what do we need?”

He noted the response was the community is safe, they feel they get a good education and they can raise a family there, Johnson said.

But businesses need young workers and skilled workers, he noted.

“It’s hard to keep people in Columbus because it doesn’t have what the younger, millennial, kind of desires,” he said. “Outside of those ones that have already started a family … if it’s a family, we win. We can capture young families.”

But employers need the next generation to come in, he added.