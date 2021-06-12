WATCH NOW: Football, one-act, Revolution big part of Przymus' life

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
An athlete, theater performer and advocate against domestic violence, Columbus teen Luke Przymus knows the definition of hard work.
At Scotus Central Catholic, Przymus plays football and soccer and is involved in speech, one-act, musical and the Shamrock Singers.
Przymus is, first and foremost, an athlete, but he didn’t begin exploring other interests until later on in high school. He will be a senior this upcoming school year.
“I started my high school career just solely focused on sports. And while that is still a big aspect of my life, I have appreciated the kind of pressure I've had to branch out and try these other activities,” Przymus said. “They've definitely helped me find out more about myself and what I like to do and help me give myself a sort of sense of confidence, too.”
The 18-year-old started getting into the theater scene his sophomore year, though football remains a big part of his life. It appeared to be the right decision as earlier this year, Przymus won honors for the Centennial Conference One-Act Best Actor award.
“It was a great honor. … It's very prestigious, Centennial Conferences, definitely not easy,” he noted. “It's pretty competitive, so it was very humbling to receive that.”
Scotus head football coach Tyler Linder, who has known the teen for about 10 years, called Przymus a “fantastic young man.”
“He is willing to do anything for the betterment of his team,” Linder said, noting that Przymus has taken “less glorified” positions in order to improve the team overall. “He’s willing to make that sacrifice for the betterment of the team.”
Linder added Przymus is a good communicator, making him a good addition to the team.
“The great thing with Luke Przymus in football is his passion for his teammates,” Linder said. “During drills or on the sidelines, he’ll take younger players off to the side to give them pointers.”
Outside of school, Przymus part in the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program in which Columbus teens travel to other schools, raising awareness to their peers about sexual assault, domestic violence and bystander intervention.
“We travel around the state going to schools and teaching them about sexual assault and domestic violence because oftentimes … we don't think we see that on a daily basis but we do, and it's better to have kids informed on that,” Przymus said.
Przymus helps in acting out the scenarios to help other teens and pre-teens see what domestic violence looks like, the signs they can look out for and how to help others if they see those signs.
It’s a topic important to him as sexual assault is very traumatizing to the victim, he noted.
“It’s also about being there for other people,” Przymus said. “When they tell you anything … they’re having a hard time, or they're in this family life, they're struggling in school sports – whatever it may be – just be there for them and console them and give them a friend when they need it.”
Getting involved both inside and outside of school walls has helped Przymus learn life lessons, he added.
“It's taught me to work with others, that's an essential aspect in anything you do,” Przymus said, noting the importance of hard work.
“If you want to excel at something you have to put in the work to excel at a high level. Nothing will come easy in life I've experienced, and hard work can get you a lot of places.”
