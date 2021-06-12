WATCH NOW: Football, one-act, Revolution big part of Przymus' life

Przymus helps in acting out the scenarios to help other teens and pre-teens see what domestic violence looks like, the signs they can look out for and how to help others if they see those signs.

It’s a topic important to him as sexual assault is very traumatizing to the victim, he noted.

“It’s also about being there for other people,” Przymus said. “When they tell you anything … they’re having a hard time, or they're in this family life, they're struggling in school sports – whatever it may be – just be there for them and console them and give them a friend when they need it.”

Getting involved both inside and outside of school walls has helped Przymus learn life lessons, he added.

“It's taught me to work with others, that's an essential aspect in anything you do,” Przymus said, noting the importance of hard work.

“If you want to excel at something you have to put in the work to excel at a high level. Nothing will come easy in life I've experienced, and hard work can get you a lot of places.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

