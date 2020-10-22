WATCH NOW: Free flu shots to be offered at YMCA

People will be able to drop by the Columbus Family YMCA on Nov. 11 for a free flu shot.
The Columbus Y, 3912 38th St., is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) to host a free flu shot clinic.
Columbus Family YMCA Wellness Director Jennifer Brownlow said the flu shots will be free for everybody who comes, regardless of health insurance coverage.
BCBSNE Brand Strategy, Public Relations and Advertising Manager Ally Thomson said it's always important to get a flu vaccination, but this year it's more important than ever to prevent a COVID-19 and flu "twindemic" from occurring.
"We really want to do what we can to alleviate the strain on people's health, on citizens, but then also on the provider systems and resources that could be strained by the flu, if we need those resources and space for COVID," Thomson said.
The Columbus Y is one of 14 Nebraska YMCAs that is partnering with BCBSNE to host a flu clinic in November. The clinic at the Columbus Y is scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. Individuals ages 9 to 64 can get a flu shot for free, regardless of their health insurance coverage.
COVID-19 health measures will be observed during the clinic, according to an Oct. 20 press release from BCBSNE.
Support Local Journalism
As a result, people participating in the clinic are asked to wear face masks, practice social distancing and frequently sanitize their hands. Anyone experiencing a fever, COVID-19 and/or flu-like symptoms should stay home.
Meanwhile, the Columbus Y is practicing its own ongoing precautions against COVID-19, including a regular disinfection routine, required health screenings at the door and mask use, which is encouraged.
BCBSNE is partnering with an independent company called OccuVAX to administer the flu vaccinations. According to the BCBSNE Oct. 20 press release, OccuVAX is covered by most major health insurance plans.
Thomson said this is the first time BCBSNE has done something like this and offered vaccination clinics.
"We've always provided flu shots as a preventative benefit for members, but we've never coordinated clinics in the past. This is our first year doing that," Thomson said.
Brownlow said the Columbus Y was contacted about doing the clinic approximately a month ago.
“Once we saw that other YMCAs were on board and doing it, we wanted to take advantage of a chance to have free flu shots,” Brownlow said.
Thomson said the BCBSNE wanted to partner with YMCAs to do the clinics because it would allow the organization to reach communities across the state.
"YMCAs are community organizations where people are already going — that's a convenient way to do that, so we thought it would be a good partnership," Thomson said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.