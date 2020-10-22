WATCH NOW: Free flu shots to be offered at YMCA

People will be able to drop by the Columbus Family YMCA on Nov. 11 for a free flu shot.

The Columbus Y, 3912 38th St., is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) to host a free flu shot clinic.

Columbus Family YMCA Wellness Director Jennifer Brownlow said the flu shots will be free for everybody who comes, regardless of health insurance coverage.

BCBSNE Brand Strategy, Public Relations and Advertising Manager Ally Thomson said it's always important to get a flu vaccination, but this year it's more important than ever to prevent a COVID-19 and flu "twindemic" from occurring.

"We really want to do what we can to alleviate the strain on people's health, on citizens, but then also on the provider systems and resources that could be strained by the flu, if we need those resources and space for COVID," Thomson said.

The Columbus Y is one of 14 Nebraska YMCAs that is partnering with BCBSNE to host a flu clinic in November. The clinic at the Columbus Y is scheduled to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. Individuals ages 9 to 64 can get a flu shot for free, regardless of their health insurance coverage.

COVID-19 health measures will be observed during the clinic, according to an Oct. 20 press release from BCBSNE.

