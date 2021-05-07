WATCH NOW: Fulfilling her dream: Frey proud to be serving as nurse

"I don't know if Dr. Nila Novotny knows this, but one of the big reasons I wanted to initially work at the hospital was because I thought that was the only way I was going to be able to go on a mission trip," Gina said.

Every year or so, CCH's Novotny gathers staff from CCH and other hospitals around the country and travels around the world to administer medical care.

"She does free surgeries (for people) in third world countries that don't have the money to afford it," Gina said.

Frey said she learned about the program while in nursing school.

After graduating, while her dad was at CCH for surgery, a nurse — Lynn Muth, with whom Gina now works — told her she would be a good fit for the hospital and encouraged her to fill out an application.

Gina did, and she started working at CCH in 2014. She's been a part of the acute care unit (ACU) since the beginning but said she has also joined the intensive care unit (ICU) to challenge herself.

For better or for worse, Gina said the last year has been one of the most professionally challenging of her life, largely due to COVID-19.

"My heart just hurts from some of the things that we've had to see," Gina said.