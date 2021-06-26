WATCH NOW: Getting brighter - Blood drive held in honor of Columbus girl battling leukemia

A parting comment during a routine yearly checkup in May led to many parents’ worse nightmare: A cancer diagnosis.

A little more than one month, cancer treatments and some blood transfusions later, 6-year-old Violet Jackson of Columbus appears to be doing better, and her family is raising awareness about the importance of donating blood.

Violet’s father, Jesse, said there were no signs that she was sick and she was acting like her usual, energetic self at her annual doctor’s appointment.

“In passing, as the doctor was leaving out the door saying, 'Oh, she looks great. See you next year,' my wife mentioned … (Violet’s) got some bruising on her legs,” Jesse said.

As an active kindergartener, the appearance of bruises on her legs wasn’t alarming but there were bruises elsewhere too, he noted. The doctor decided to be overly cautious and order bloodwork, the results of which were concerning, Jesse said.

Later that day, Violet was taken to the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, where she was eventually diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Children between the ages of 1 to 9 years of age with B-cell ALL “tend to have better cure rates,” according to the American Cancer Society’s website.