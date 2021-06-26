WATCH NOW: Getting brighter - Blood drive held in honor of Columbus girl battling leukemia

A parting comment during a routine yearly checkup in May led to many parents’ worse nightmare: A cancer diagnosis.
A little more than one month, cancer treatments and some blood transfusions later, 6-year-old Violet Jackson of Columbus appears to be doing better, and her family is raising awareness about the importance of donating blood.
Violet’s father, Jesse, said there were no signs that she was sick and she was acting like her usual, energetic self at her annual doctor’s appointment.
“In passing, as the doctor was leaving out the door saying, 'Oh, she looks great. See you next year,' my wife mentioned … (Violet’s) got some bruising on her legs,” Jesse said.
As an active kindergartener, the appearance of bruises on her legs wasn’t alarming but there were bruises elsewhere too, he noted. The doctor decided to be overly cautious and order bloodwork, the results of which were concerning, Jesse said.
Later that day, Violet was taken to the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, where she was eventually diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Children between the ages of 1 to 9 years of age with B-cell ALL “tend to have better cure rates,” according to the American Cancer Society’s website.
“What would have been bad news a week before, two days before, ended up being good news that it was the B-Cell ALL,” Jesse said. “She's responded well to treatment. We’re not through the woods yet, but the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter so we're getting closer.”
Violet’s sister, Eden, noted that she had to undergo blood transfusions during treatment.
Eden, a 16-year-old who will be going into her junior year at Columbus High School this fall, organized an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St. in Columbus.
Eden, who works in dining services at The Heritage, said the blood drive was held in honor of her sister to help people see who their donations may save.
“(Violet) had to receive blood transfusions, and it kind of saved her life,” Eden said. “It raises awareness that the blood can be going to people like a 6-year-old girl with leukemia.”
Jesse noted that although he’s given blood before, it wasn’t something he really thought about until Violet became sick.
“It was brought more to the (forefront) of my attention by the fact that my daughter … ended up having to receive two units and three transfusions,” Jesse said. “My wife and I just kind of resolved to give blood as often as we can.”
Saving a life
Blood donations tend to slow down during the summer, according American Red Cross Account Manager Kyle Jensen of Columbus.
According to a June 18 American Red Cross press release, the organization is experiencing a “severe blood shortage” due to increased need.
“There's definitely a tough time for donations over the summertime so every donation definitely does help,” Jensen added.
The goal of Friday’s blood drive at The Heritage was 12 productive units, he said, and 19 were scheduled.
“…We also have another blood drive in Columbus (Friday held) at the VFW and they have about 38 scheduled. We also collected in Columbus 46 productive units with a blood drive yesterday,” Jensen said. “Columbus is definitely a giving community with people that want to donate…”
Friday’s event was the first blood drive that Eden has organized. It had been going well, Eden said Friday afternoon.
“We had a really good response from people wanting to donate with personal connections to my family or just people who regularly donate, and it kind of (drew) in new people who haven't even donated before,” Eden said.
Blood donations help those with other types of conditions, such as The Heritage Senior Living Counselor Miki Naylor, whose grandson has a blood disorder.
“It's not just people in car accidents that need blood,” Naylor said. “My grandson, when he gets sick with a cold or a cough or whatever, not always but many times, he does need a transfusion to get his numbers up again.”
Naylor’s 7-year-old grandson attends Shell Creek Elementary School. He’s been doing well, Naylor said, and he hasn’t needed a blood transfusion all school year.
“Whether it's coincidence or whether it's because of extra hand sanitizing, wearing masks or whatever, he has not needed a transfusion,” Naylor said. "So, whatever the reason we're thankful.”
Naylor called Eden a “peach.”
“We're thankful to have Eden on our team, and I feel blessed to help support this family in their tough times,” Naylor said. “I know they have a tough road ahead of them yet. But any opportunity to raise awareness for blood donations is pretty near and dear to my heart.”
Violet wasn’t able to attend Friday’s blood drive as she was worn out from a cancer treatment from the previous day. Violet's mother has been sharing her daughter's story and providing updates at caringbridge.org/visit/violetsleukemiajourney.
“She is on her second round of chemo right now,” Eden said. “She gets really tired and stuff but she’s good.”
Naylor noted that it appears that Eden and Violet have stayed strong through the latter's cancer journey.
“That's obviously been hard for her, being the big sister, but it sounds like Violet is just a trooper. And she raises the spirits of the rest of the family,” Naylor said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.