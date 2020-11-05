WATCH NOW: Getting the ball rolling: Voters approve issuing bonds Community Building Project

"That’s about the same that it took fire and police to get built, too," Vasicek said. "And it’s a bigger building than both."

There will also be next steps for the children's museum part of the Community Building Project, which was not part of the bond question.

"It was a shell space that’s going to be potentially leased to a children's museum and so fundraising efforts will be starting up in the very, very near future for private donations to fulfill the museum," said Tim Kacena, a member of the Children's Museum Advisory Board.

Those efforts would start within the next couple of months, Kacena noted.

The museum is an economic draw to the community and is an opportunity for kids to continue onto their education from what they're learning at school, he added.

"It's going to be exciting to take it from concept to reality ... so regardless of (if) the bond passed or not, the advisory board was still going to be intact and we were still going to be looking for a facility," Kacena said. "But now that this came about it, provides us so many more opportunities to make it even bigger and better so we're really excited about that."