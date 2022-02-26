WATCH NOW: 'Gives up his heart' - Ehlers close with family, selected as Kiewit Scholar

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Scotus Central Catholic senior Nick Ehlers has had a lot to celebrate this week.

On Tuesday he found out that he was selected for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s prestigious Kiewit Scholars Program and the following day Nick’s brother was accepted into nursing school. Wednesday night, the brothers celebrated their achievements with cake.

“They sat there, two guys, two forks eating a cake,” Nick’s mom, Sarah Ehlers, said with a laugh. “It's just how they roll, that's how the whole family is. They all look up to Nick.”

Nick, 18, is the third oldest out of nine siblings. His two older siblings are in college, so Nick is often watching the younger ones.

“(It’s) a lot of leadership – being in charge a lot or making sure they're doing their work, like their homework, when my parents are at work or making sure they go to bed on time,” Nick said. “But I also like being the bigger kid because I love playing around with my little brother, just picking him up and tossing him and catching him and he loves it too. It's a lot of fun to hang out with him.”

Sarah said that Nick often helps out at home, not afraid to do laundry or clean the bathrooms.

“(He) will play Legos with his 7-year-old brother and Minecraft with his 12-year-old brother and then lift weights with his 20-year-old brother,” Sarah said.

As a Kiewit Scholar, Nick will receive a full-tuition scholarship for four years, full room and board for his first year, a study abroad trip stipend and a guaranteed paid summer internship at Kiewit. Offered through the UNL College of Engineering, the program saw more than 150 people apply and he was selected as one of 10 for 2022.

Nick plans on studying mechanical engineering.

“He's an overachiever,” Sarah said, noting that Nick has also received scholarship opportunities at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. “He strives for very high ideals, morals, values, grades – all those things always have to be up there at the top of his priority list.”

At Scotus Nick also excels. He’s the vice president of student council, co-president of Campus Ministry and is involved in National Honor Society, the Shepherds Program and football and track. He takes part in Teens for Life, which is a group at the school that supports the pro-life movement.

The student council organizes events such as dodgeball tournaments and Mr. Shamrock, as well as fundraisers like No Shave November. The group will also review the student handbook – for example, he noted, the student council helped update the dress code to allow for gray socks.

Nick said his time in football has also been important to him, noting the connections he’s made with his teammates.

Nick can also be seen outside of school in the GodTeens program and at Hy-Vee, where he is employed in the meat department and online shopping. He enjoys spending time with friends and family.

Keeping busy is something that he enjoys.

“I just don't like having nothing to do because I'm just stuck and I feel like I'm wasting my time. So having something to do always is nice,” Nick said.

Sarah said that Nick is a kind-hearted, genuine person who is proud to be able to pay for expenses himself. He doesn’t ask for money for things, she added, and he pays for his car, insurance, phone and school fees.

“He is always thinking of the other person before he would ever think of himself. That's just how he has always been no matter what,” Sarah said. “If he had one piece of candy left, his sibling would have it before him. He is just that kid who gives up his heart.”

