WATCH NOW: Glitches with counting may have attributed to delayed results

"It was nuts. I (lent) Platte County some ExpressVote ballots because they ran out or they were running low and that was like at 11:45 in the morning (on Tuesday)," Laska said.

"My deputy Sharon said she has run to one or two every once in a while, like right away in the morning. We went all day. I counted all my ballots and I sent out 75% of those ballots to the precincts because I figured we'd already had almost 1,600 ballots returned," Laska said. "If we had voter turnout similar to '16, that would be 72 to 75%, so I sent out 75% of what we had for ballots and we were running ballots to every precinct -- I think every precinct but one."