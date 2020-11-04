WATCH NOW: Glitches with counting may have attributed to delayed results

Platte County residents keeping an eye on the County’s unofficial election results Tuesday night may have been surprised when the results didn’t get fully posted until late Wednesday morning.
District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said he was told the reason behind the late results were, at least in part, due to issues with counting the ballots.
“I called down there to find out why the results were so late and they told me some glitches,” Micek said.
Platte County Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl early Wednesday confirmed the delay and later said he didn't initially elaborate on what the issues were because he did not know at that time.
On Wednesday evening, Engdahl told The Telegram he had gone to the courthouse Wednesday morning and briefly spoke with election officials. He confirmed he had heard reports of unruly voters at precincts Tuesday and noted phone lines may have presented a problem for the election commissioner's office.
The board chairman, who said the issues would be discussed at the next County Board of Supervisors meeting, added it was his impression election staff had been at the courthouse all day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
Fellow Board of Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski, who represents District 7, early Wednesday also confirmed with the Telegram the delay in results getting posted; however, she did not have more information at that time. She could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.
According to the unofficial results posted by the Platte County Election Commissioner's Office, voter turnout was 74.59%.
The Telegram also could not get a hold of Platte County Election Commission Connie Sebourn as of print deadline Wednesday, but Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska told the Telegram that her office assisted Platte County during Tuesday’s election.
"It was nuts. I (lent) Platte County some ExpressVote ballots because they ran out or they were running low and that was like at 11:45 in the morning (on Tuesday)," Laska said.
ExpressVote is a brand of election equipment that Platte County also utilizes.
Laska said that Election Day was crazy for her office with staff having to send more supplies to Butler County precincts.
"My deputy Sharon said she has run to one or two every once in a while, like right away in the morning. We went all day. I counted all my ballots and I sent out 75% of those ballots to the precincts because I figured we'd already had almost 1,600 ballots returned," Laska said. "If we had voter turnout similar to '16, that would be 72 to 75%, so I sent out 75% of what we had for ballots and we were running ballots to every precinct -- I think every precinct but one."
Voter turnout in Colfax County also spiked.
Colfax County Election Commissioner Rita Mundil said officials there saw a good election with “great voter turnout.”
In the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections, voter turnout was 61%. In 2016, voter turnout was 65%, Mundil said, and this year voter turnout jumped to 71%.
Normally, Colfax County is finished running all the ballots around 10 p.m., Mundil noted. This year it took until around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, which she said is a result of the higher turnout. Additionally, she said, amount of items listed on the ballot exceeded one piece of paper, meaning that voters ended up filling out two ballots.
