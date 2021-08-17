WATCH NOW: Good times held at CAUW duck race

When Gene and Donnette Vis bought their Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) rubber ducks, they didn’t think much about it, believing they were donating $25 to a good cause.
But little did the Columbus couple know what was in store for them.
Last Friday night, Gene and Donnette learned one of their seven-bought ducks finished in the top 10 at the CAUW’s duck race held earlier that day at the Pawnee Plunge. As they stood on the stage over the weekend during the Columbus Days festivities at Frankfort Square, each winner's name was called one by one but Gene and Donnette were left standing, in the running for the big prize -- $10,000.
Eventually, the final two were the Vis' and Lisa Backman. They would either come away with a dream vacation or the $10,000. It was then announced Backman won the former prize meaning the Vis’ duck came in first place at the race.
“When we found out we were in the top 10, we were just thankful,” Gene said. “Whatever the prize was, we were thrilled. We did not expect the top prize, that’s for sure.”
Before the winners were announced, the couple said they were going to donate a portion of the money back into the community, go out for a nice meal and vacation.
“This is really surprising to me,” Donnette said.
She and Gene both noted the prize was “a blessing.”
The Vis’ ducks were just a few of thousands purchased by community members for the race. CAUW announced over 17,400 ducks were sold for a combined total of over $60,000.
Other winners were Troy Langan who received a wood pellet grill; Earl Kretchman, a gift card from Slumberland Furniture valued at $750; Mariapaz Ludena, a three-piece patio set, Yeti cooler and $200 Hy-Vee gift card; Carlos Oliva, $1,000 gift card to OFF Campus; Bob Morgan, $1,000 Apple Store gift card; Pat Mueller, diamond necklace and matching earrings; Ivy Sutton, utilities for a year; and Laura Engquist, groceries for a year.
CAUW Executive Director Hope Freshour said it was a sight to behold, witnessing the all the rubber ducks try to navigate around the Plunge’s lazy river. Many of them got caught on the sides of the lazy river while others floated into a side pool that was next to the race.
Freshour said she was glad the event could be held at the Plunge again. Last year, it was postponed until December and held at the Columbus Family YMCA due to COVID-19.
“It was just awesome to bring it back to the Plunge and just be able to bring community members back together and participate in Columbus Days,” Freshour said. “It’s just a better environment all around.”
Duck Race Chairwoman Cammy Otten agreed.
“It’s just the perfect venue to do the duck race,” she said. “People love to come out. (The Plunge) just makes it totally random in how they float. It’s just a fun venue to be at.”
Additionally, the 13 lucky duck winners were Mary Ellen Watchorn, Kate Stump, Kay Wilke, Terry Sutton, Wendy Petersen, Mike Moser, Cori Griffiths, Brad Barrs, Karen Wallick, Jason Buss, David Muhle, Kandy Bos and Deb Engler. They all received $100 in Columbus Bucks.
Lucky duck winners are chosen from 13 rubber ducks that were plucked out of the water after the main race.
Otten said it was amazing to see the community support this year. Volunteers helped pour the rubber ducks into the lazy river and then assisted with clean up following the race.
“I’m so grateful to live here because we have a community that supports and volunteers and encourages and shows up,” Otten said, adding she’s also thankful to those who supported United Way. “It makes a difference in how we provide our services.”
