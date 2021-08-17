WATCH NOW: Good times held at CAUW duck race

Rubber ducks cross the finish line at the Columbus Area United Way duck race

When Gene and Donnette Vis bought their Columbus Area United Way (CAUW) rubber ducks, they didn’t think much about it, believing they were donating $25 to a good cause.

But little did the Columbus couple know what was in store for them.

Last Friday night, Gene and Donnette learned one of their seven-bought ducks finished in the top 10 at the CAUW’s duck race held earlier that day at the Pawnee Plunge. As they stood on the stage over the weekend during the Columbus Days festivities at Frankfort Square, each winner's name was called one by one but Gene and Donnette were left standing, in the running for the big prize -- $10,000.

Eventually, the final two were the Vis' and Lisa Backman. They would either come away with a dream vacation or the $10,000. It was then announced Backman won the former prize meaning the Vis’ duck came in first place at the race.

“When we found out we were in the top 10, we were just thankful,” Gene said. “Whatever the prize was, we were thrilled. We did not expect the top prize, that’s for sure.”