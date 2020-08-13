WATCH NOW: Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims NPPD Day during Columbus visit Wednesday

Nebraska was the state least impacted by the pandemic, Ricketts said, and now that the state is recovering, it’s time to get back to a more normal life.

As the economy recovers, NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent said they want to make sure they’re able to work with customers that weren’t able to pay their bills for a few months.

“They’ve still got those bills there,” Kent said. “It’s important for us to be able to work with them and help them and provide them tools and resources if we can to be able to get their electric bills or energy bills back in order and it’s going to take some time.”

Part of that is starting up the process again, he noted. NPPD works with social agencies in the state and have a program called Pennies for Power, where donations are provided as a pool for customers to use who can’t pay their bills, he said.

“We want to make sure that those tools are available to help those out that really need help,” Kent said. “With the pandemic, a lot of people need help.”

Kent has been with the company for 30 years and it has “flown by.” But, he started his job as CEO in the middle of a pandemic.