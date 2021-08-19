WATCH NOW: Groundbreaking held for new Bank of the Valley branch

The idea of having a location in Schuyler has been floated around for the last four years, DuBray said. He added finding the site was important as the bank wanted a branch where Schuyler’s growth was happening.

“We’re very fortunate,” DuBray said. “We’re excited to give back to the community. … We’re ready to open here in Schuyler and continue to give back to the community that we’ve served.”

Schuyler Community Development Board President Lonnie Kitt said the bank brings quite a bit to the community. It comes with jobs and – thanks to its upcoming building – the branch is a nice addition to the “gateway” of the town, Kitt added.

“It represents Schuyler is growing,” he said. “There’s more opportunities of growth I think because of the economic development that we’ve done for the last five or six years.”

DuBray said he and his staff have been amazed by the community members’ support. The City, Chamber and other residents have been quite welcoming to having a Bank of the Valley branch, he added.

“It’s a cool feeling,” he said. “It’s an accomplishment to the bank, team and board of directors. This is quite the feat for all of us.”

This will be Bank of the Valley’s seventh branch in Nebraska. It most recently opened a sixth one in September 2020 in downtown David City. It also has locations in Bellwood, Platte Center, Humphrey, Columbus, as well as a second branch in David City.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.