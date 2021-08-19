WATCH NOW: Groundbreaking held for new Bank of the Valley branch

As Schuyler shows signs as a thriving community, surrounding businesses have taken notice and want to be part of that growth.
Bank of the Valley is one such company.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the bank made progress toward the goal. Bank of the Valley leaders held a groundbreaking at its new branch location on Colfax Street, which is between Schuyler Elementary School and Dairy Queen and across from Dollar General.
“Schuyler fits in our footprint in our bank’s design and growth and what we want to see,” Bank of the Valley Senior Executive Vice President/COO John DuBray said. “We’re excited to be a part of Schuyler. They’ve been amazing to work with this past year.”
Around 50 people were in attendance which included City of Schuyler officials, Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce staff and various other community members.
Bank of the Valley is another business to add to the “ever-expanding list” of growth found in the city, Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said.
“They’re going to be a difference-maker in our community,” she said.
The goal is to have the branch open in the summer of 2022, commemorating in a grand opening celebration.
The branch will be around 8,000 square feet, DuBray said. Typically, bank leaders prefer constructing a bigger building so it can be grown into; however, this one has been pretty much filled already, he added. Seven of the 10 employees for the new branch have been hired and are currently working in Columbus before they transfer over to Schuyler, DuBray said.
The idea of having a location in Schuyler has been floated around for the last four years, DuBray said. He added finding the site was important as the bank wanted a branch where Schuyler’s growth was happening.
“We’re very fortunate,” DuBray said. “We’re excited to give back to the community. … We’re ready to open here in Schuyler and continue to give back to the community that we’ve served.”
Schuyler Community Development Board President Lonnie Kitt said the bank brings quite a bit to the community. It comes with jobs and – thanks to its upcoming building – the branch is a nice addition to the “gateway” of the town, Kitt added.
“It represents Schuyler is growing,” he said. “There’s more opportunities of growth I think because of the economic development that we’ve done for the last five or six years.”
DuBray said he and his staff have been amazed by the community members’ support. The City, Chamber and other residents have been quite welcoming to having a Bank of the Valley branch, he added.
“It’s a cool feeling,” he said. “It’s an accomplishment to the bank, team and board of directors. This is quite the feat for all of us.”
This will be Bank of the Valley’s seventh branch in Nebraska. It most recently opened a sixth one in September 2020 in downtown David City. It also has locations in Bellwood, Platte Center, Humphrey, Columbus, as well as a second branch in David City.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.