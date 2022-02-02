WATCH NOW: Guardians of the Children looking for interest in upcoming event

An event that has been five years in the works has begun to take shape recently in the form of a drive-through Christmas light show at Pawnee Park.

Currently, Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter – which would host the show – is seeking community interest before the organization presents its plans to Columbus City Council for approval either in March or April.

“Our group is everything about kids,” Guardians of the Children Heartland Chapter President Ed Bogue said. “You see these large lighted displays in the parks all around. (So) it’s been an idea of ours for about the last five years. Finally, we said we're going to do it this year. The kids will get a smile. It’s a great community project.”

The tentative plan for the event would be for it to start the weekend after Thanksgiving. It would then be open every day for two weeks before Christmas. Attendees will be given a piece of paper that gives them a route, information about the different displays and hot cocoa, Bogue said.

That’s not all that will be offered. Bogue said the organization is also planning on a horse and buggy which will take attendees for a ride through the park.

“It’s going to be very family-oriented,” he said.

For more information about the drive-through light show, contact Bogue at 402-270-0420 or fatboygoc@gmail.com.

The Heartland Chapter is an organization composed of motorcycle enthusiasts who have a mission to identify and respond to child abuse and teach the community about such signs. The group also provides advocates to families in crisis and gives protection, guidance and courage for abused teenagers of kids.

Essentially, Bogue said if a kid is in need, “we ride.”

Bogue said the Heartland Chapter is working on the logistics of the show like how much power will be needed to run it and how many displays will be at the park, for example. The organization is also looking for grants to help fund the project, he added.

Guardians of the Children has received interest from businesses about creating a display for the event, Bogue said.

Bogue said he’s so far has had discussions with the City of Columbus Parks Department, Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Loup Power District about the project.

CVB Director Katy McNeil said she believes the event will be quite fun.

“I think the idea of a drive-through light show is fun and creative and the donations would go to a great cause,” McNeil said. “Ed and the other members of Guardian of the Children are looking for fun and creative ways to get the community to support their mission and light shows are a popular holiday favorite! The hope is they can continue to grow the attraction and we will be able to draw visitors from the Omaha Metro area or other areas to come to Columbus and Platte County to see what we are all about!”

She added the show would be an added family-friendly attraction during the wintertime.

Bogue said the Heartland Chapter will go all out for the event as it has aspirations that could be considered out of this world.

“Our goal on this is to have it lit up so you can see it from outer space. We’ll see what we can do,” Bogue said, which was followed by a hearty laugh.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

