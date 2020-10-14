WATCH NOW: Habitat pays off new land thanks to grants

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus has recently paid off its new $150,000 land, quicker than Executive Director Lori Peters expected, thanks to grants and the organization's core group of donors.
Peters said Habitat raised the money with 70 donors and a couple of big corporate grants from TC Energy, Columbus Area United Way Impacted Grant, Columbus Area Future Fund and Valmont Industries. Habitat will also be the recipient of next year's Taste of Columbus.
The nonprofit's main group of donors made some "significant" contributions, as well, to help buy the land on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets.
“It is very exciting … $150,000, that’s a chunk of change,” Peters said. “We couldn’t do it without the community … The 11 houses we’ve built, the people who live there, you can see such tangible differences in their lives that it’s easy to support.”
Although it's currently an alfalfa field, it will become a subdivision with a new street: Habitat Drive.
Peters said Habitat will begin looking early next year for bids to handle construction work. There will be a groundbreaking event for the new lots on Oct. 27.
Two of the lots are zoned R-2, or Urban-Family Residential District.
“(This) means we can put two townhouses or duplexes on two of the lots and that allows us to double the housing opportunities for those two lots,” Peters said. “We get a bonus family in each lot … we have 14 lots in the new property but there will be 16 doors.”
Now that phase one is complete for Habitat – buying the land and having the engineering done, the organization is moving on to phase two.
“Phase two is to actually begin the infrastructure development,” she said. “Phase two is actually doing those things that the engineer drew out.”
Rich Snyder, the engineer hired for the project, is a big supporter of Habitat.
“I did the original subdivision some 13 years ago, and my wife was the executive director,” Snyder said. “I think we worked on about every house they’ve built. It’s been a great, great feeling to be able to do that.”
For this lot, construction would involve the underground sanitary sewer, the storm sewer, water and paving.
The storm sewer will be a 500-foot line that runs starting from the intersection of 12th Street and 41st Avenue, Snyder said.
The groundbreaking will be to celebrate getting the area ready for building houses, Peters said.
“It’s never been developed,” she added.
This year, Habitat built two houses, instead of its usual one. Peters noted it was challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is growing toward taking on two houses a year, she noted.
“That will be our next step,” Peters said.
Peters is also excited because there are a garage and workshop on the approximately 4-acre area.
“We’re looking forward to some different ways of including that into our goals and missions,” she said.
Another thing she’s thrilled about is tax credits.
“Anyone who donates in 2020 … for every dollar that goes to the capital campaign, you get a 40-cent credit on your tax bill,” she said. “That’s a huge benefit.”
Peters said the money and efforts people donate make a difference right here in Columbus.
“I think that’s why so many people support it,” she said. “Because…they see their coworker or somebody down the assembly line and how much their life has changed just because they have housing security now.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
