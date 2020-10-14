WATCH NOW: Habitat pays off new land thanks to grants

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus has recently paid off its new $150,000 land, quicker than Executive Director Lori Peters expected, thanks to grants and the organization's core group of donors.

Peters said Habitat raised the money with 70 donors and a couple of big corporate grants from TC Energy, Columbus Area United Way Impacted Grant, Columbus Area Future Fund and Valmont Industries. Habitat will also be the recipient of next year's Taste of Columbus.

The nonprofit's main group of donors made some "significant" contributions, as well, to help buy the land on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets.

“It is very exciting … $150,000, that’s a chunk of change,” Peters said. “We couldn’t do it without the community … The 11 houses we’ve built, the people who live there, you can see such tangible differences in their lives that it’s easy to support.”

Although it's currently an alfalfa field, it will become a subdivision with a new street: Habitat Drive.

Peters said Habitat will begin looking early next year for bids to handle construction work. There will be a groundbreaking event for the new lots on Oct. 27.

Two of the lots are zoned R-2, or Urban-Family Residential District.