WATCH NOW: 'He absolutely loves it': Kuhlman's passion for golf leads to success

Brock Kuhlman may have never picked up a golf club if it wasn’t for his father, Kurt, and older brother, Mitchell.
The soon-to-be Columbus High School senior said he learned the game from those two around the age of 4 or 5. Now, Brock, 17, has become one of the top prep sports golfers in Nebraska.
He's coming off a season where he won districts and then placed 13th at the state tournament.
Brock has had a busy summer, competing in around 12 to 15 golf tournaments, which included a two-day tourney earlier this week. He’s been playing in tourneys for almost a decade now.
Kurt credited Brock’s success to his work ethic. On top of playing in tourneys during the summer, Brock also hits the links with his friends.
“Brock loves golf. He absolutely loves it,” Kurt said. “… He works really hard. He has some natural talent. So those three things combined, it has led to some success.”
When Brock isn’t at school or playing golf, he’s probably working at the Elks Country Club, 5113 63rd St. in Columbus. He prepares the golf carts for customers, checks on the driving range and other duties.
The game of golf has been passed down four generations in the Kuhlman family. Kurt said his grandfather taught him how to play the sport. Kurt would later go golfing with his father and brother before showing the sport to his sons.
Brock said he enjoys golf as it’s a chance to be outside, but he added he finds it interesting as anyone could have a terrible round one day and then bounce back with a spectacular 18 holes.
“I just like the competitiveness of it,” Brock said. “I like to get better each day.”
Outside of golf, Brock is also involved in CHS 101 and National Honor Society. He said he chose to do the former one as he wanted to help incoming freshmen get acclaimed to high school.
“You go into freshmen classrooms and you teach them stuff about the school. There are also different lessons that you teach them,” Brock said, adding students can only be mentors in CHS 101 if they are a junior or senior.
“… I just wanted to help the freshmen because when I was a freshman, people were helping me out. I just wanted to pay it forward. Help them out.”
Meanwhile, to be a member of National Honor Society, a student needs to have over a 3.5 GPA.
Kurt said Brock’s good grades go back to his son’s work ethic.
“That’s important to him,” Kurt said. “He works hard at school as well. He takes pride in good grades.”
Brock said he hopes to play at the college level after graduating from CHS. However, he isn’t sure where he’ll play yet, he added.
Brock said his goal for his final high school season is to finish in the top five at the state tournament, win a medal at every competition and repeat becoming a districts champ.
