WATCH NOW: 'He absolutely loves it': Kuhlman's passion for golf leads to success

Brock said he enjoys golf as it’s a chance to be outside, but he added he finds it interesting as anyone could have a terrible round one day and then bounce back with a spectacular 18 holes.

“I just like the competitiveness of it,” Brock said. “I like to get better each day.”

Outside of golf, Brock is also involved in CHS 101 and National Honor Society. He said he chose to do the former one as he wanted to help incoming freshmen get acclaimed to high school.

“You go into freshmen classrooms and you teach them stuff about the school. There are also different lessons that you teach them,” Brock said, adding students can only be mentors in CHS 101 if they are a junior or senior.

“… I just wanted to help the freshmen because when I was a freshman, people were helping me out. I just wanted to pay it forward. Help them out.”

Meanwhile, to be a member of National Honor Society, a student needs to have over a 3.5 GPA.

Kurt said Brock’s good grades go back to his son’s work ethic.

“That’s important to him,” Kurt said. “He works hard at school as well. He takes pride in good grades.”