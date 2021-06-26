WATCH NOW: 'He doesn't quit' - Columbus teen enjoys volunteering, helping others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
Kyson Krepel doesn’t think twice when it comes to helping others and, according to his mother, Tracy, he doesn’t even hesitate.
“He’s always willing to help,” she said. “… If you ask him, he’ll help you.”
Kyson, 18, has done so by going on mission trips through the First United Methodist Church. Last week, Kyson - who’ll be a Columbus High School senior later this year - was in San Augustine, Texas, working on homes for folks down there.
He and his group were tasked with rebuilding the houses' foundations so that rainwater would flow away from the homes. Kyson said they were first built where the water went toward them, leading to mold in the houses.
Multiple teams have been down there completing the work, he said, adding a group should be down there now finishing what he and the others begun.
Also through First United Methodist, around two years ago he and a group went to Puerto Rico to seal a house. The year prior, they went to Ohio to build a playground for a day care center.
Tracy said Kyson has to earn money for these trips by doing various jobs, listing mowing lawns and shoveling snow as some of them.
“He’s never had problems going out and doing some of those if he’s able to,” Tracy said.
She added her son is busy between school and being a member of the Discoverers’ football and powerlifting teams.
First United Methodist Church Christian Education and Youth Ministries Director Sarah Borgman said she first got to know Kyson at a church camp. She said Kyson made her laugh on the car ride there and back.
But when it comes down to work, Kyson is serious about it, Borgman added.
“He’s just the most exuberant kid that you’ll ever meet and the most hardworking,” Borgman said. “He doesn’t quit. … He’s so full of life and happiness.”
But he doesn’t only volunteer his time on mission trips.
Kyson has also shoveled snow for some of his elderly neighbors, Tracy said.
“He doesn’t expect to be paid,” Tracy said. “It’s one of those things where it’s the right thing to do. … He’s always been willing to do stuff like that.”
Kyson has been involved in mission trips for some time now. He started in the sixth grade when his parents were living in Kearney.
“I just enjoy helping people,” Kyson said. “I like hearing about their stories and where they’ve come from, why they need help. It’s a nice reality check being able to see where people are and you’re able to help them.”
He said one moment that has stood out to him was his time in Puerto Rico. The family, who his group was helping, experienced tragedy a few years ago when their son was murdered. Kyson said he and the others built a strong attachment to them as the family members enjoyed feeding and watching the volunteers work.
“They were very nice. It was very good to be with them,” he said. “The hospitality there was amazing.”
