WATCH NOW: 'He doesn't quit' - Columbus teen enjoys volunteering, helping others

Kyson Krepel doesn’t think twice when it comes to helping others and, according to his mother, Tracy, he doesn’t even hesitate.

“He’s always willing to help,” she said. “… If you ask him, he’ll help you.”

Kyson, 18, has done so by going on mission trips through the First United Methodist Church. Last week, Kyson - who’ll be a Columbus High School senior later this year - was in San Augustine, Texas, working on homes for folks down there.

He and his group were tasked with rebuilding the houses' foundations so that rainwater would flow away from the homes. Kyson said they were first built where the water went toward them, leading to mold in the houses.

Multiple teams have been down there completing the work, he said, adding a group should be down there now finishing what he and the others begun.