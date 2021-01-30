WATCH NOW: Health officials remain cautious about COVID despite vaccines rolling out

The Department of Health and Human Services has also set up a hotline, which can help those in both languages. The numbers are 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

“Folks that need technical assistance with either filling out the survey or that registration survey, they can call that number,” Sepers said. “Especially with our older residents, we’ve noticed that many of them are not using internet or email, that kind of thing…they can call that DHHS hotline and just walk through with an operator.”

As of Jan. 21, ECDHD has vaccinated more than 1,000 residents in the health district, which encompasses Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties.

None of the vaccines have been wasted, according to a Jan. 21 press release.

“We are committed to making certain that every dose of vaccine we are sent is used as a shot in the arm of an area resident,” ECDHD Emergency Response Coordinator Libby Finochiaro said. “Our immunization team is focused on safety, and efficiency, so if we have 100 doses of vaccine, we want to make sure we give 100 shots. No waste.”

The Lincoln Journal Star, a sister publication of The Columbus Telegram, reported the state will get a boost in vaccine supply over the next several weeks.