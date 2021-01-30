WATCH NOW: Health officials remain cautious about COVID despite vaccines rolling out

Testing infrastructure is not designed to detect the new, more contagious strains of COVID-19 that have been detected in over half the states, according to East-Central District Health Department Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting surveillance, using randomly-selected samples. There is a possibility of getting lucky and finding a strain this way, but they’re not looking for the strain systematically.
“We won’t know when that strain hits the state and we certainly won’t know when it hits the health district,” Sepers said. “Not until new testing is brought online.”
There are a few strains circulating, according to the CDC: One that originated in the United Kingdom, one in Brazil and one in South Africa. It is unknown how widely the variants have spread, how the disease caused by the new variants is different and how the strains affect existing tests, treatment and vaccines.
Novovax announced this week that its vaccine was less effective in a study conducted in South Africa, according to CNN.
But, Sepers said all the same non-pharmaceutical interventions still work. Those interventions include mask wearing, handwashing, avoiding crowds and social distancing.
“Those are still extremely powerful measures,” he added.
Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said it is common sense that wearing two masks, or double masking, is more effective.
Sepers echoed the sentiment that it is common sense, adding that it does not double the level of protection, but it does increase it.
One of the most anticipated interventions is the vaccine. The State of Nebraska recently revealed a new platform for residents to sign up for the vaccine. It’s called Microsoft Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution (VRAS).
The sign-up portal is only in English but Sepers noted DHHS anticipates it will be available in Spanish in about two weeks.
Those with underlying health conditions between the ages of 18 and 64 who have previously registered with ECDHD need to re-register with VRAS, he noted.
For English speakers, the URL is vaccinate.ne.gov.
For those who speak Spanish, there is an ECDHD Spanish-language portal. The link to that portal is https://bit.ly/3t6N6Tw.
(Los de habla hispana deben registrarse en: https://bit.ly/3t6N6Tw.)
The Department of Health and Human Services has also set up a hotline, which can help those in both languages. The numbers are 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.
“Folks that need technical assistance with either filling out the survey or that registration survey, they can call that number,” Sepers said. “Especially with our older residents, we’ve noticed that many of them are not using internet or email, that kind of thing…they can call that DHHS hotline and just walk through with an operator.”
As of Jan. 21, ECDHD has vaccinated more than 1,000 residents in the health district, which encompasses Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties.
None of the vaccines have been wasted, according to a Jan. 21 press release.
“We are committed to making certain that every dose of vaccine we are sent is used as a shot in the arm of an area resident,” ECDHD Emergency Response Coordinator Libby Finochiaro said. “Our immunization team is focused on safety, and efficiency, so if we have 100 doses of vaccine, we want to make sure we give 100 shots. No waste.”
The Lincoln Journal Star, a sister publication of The Columbus Telegram, reported the state will get a boost in vaccine supply over the next several weeks.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said additional vaccine doses will be allocated based on population, as they have been previously, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
As for the new strains, the unknowns could potentially present a problem when it comes to the thresholds of the mask mandate.
Currently, the Columbus mask mandate requires masks if the 7-day rolling average incidence of cases is at or above 50 per 100,000.
“The new CDC data suggests that the asymptomatic cases are probably about 50% of all COVID-19 cases,” Sepers noted. “So at 50 per 100k, you probably have closer to 100 per 100k. That calculus changes dramatically if we have an undetectable strain. I think that for our policy to be effective, you probably need to look at that a little bit closer.”
Plus, with testing not designed to capture the new strains, there could be a situation where hospitalizations are on the rise as cases are plummeting.
“What we could (see) end up happening… we may have got to the point to where we are seeing COVID-related hospitalizations for a strain that we can’t detect,” he said. “Hopefully, what happens is we’re able to develop some testing that is able to detect these various strains very quickly.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.