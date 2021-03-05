WATCH NOW: Health officials urge continued caution after COVID variant discovery

At least 10 of the 13 cases of the California variant of COVID-19 detected in Nebraska are in counties with mask mandates. But here in Columbus, the mask ordinance has expired just as a case of a more transmissible variant with potentially worse symptoms was identified.
The California variant in the health district is not from a new sample. It is from a patient who tested positive on Feb. 10, noted ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers.
The ECDHD district is made up of Platte, Boone, Nance and Colfax counties.
To determine if a COVID-19 case is a variant, the Nebraska Public Health Lab maps the genome of the RNA and tests it against the genetic makeup of the variants, Sepers said.
"What they also do is they will go back and look at older samples," Sepers said. "Those are positive cases only. They've already been identified as positive cases."
ECDHD was notified of the results on Feb. 26. Sepers added it is likely a scenario where an older sample was selected to be tested.
The presence of this case and the timing makes it fair to say there are probably more instances of the variant present in the district, Sepers said.
“The fact that we don’t have a mask mandate in place, we are likely more at risk because … that could potentially have less people wearing masks,” Sepers said. “That being said, I think that we’re still seeing a really high mask compliance.”
This particular strain became more prevalent in California over the fall and into the winter.
“We’re still learning a lot about these variants,” Sepers said. “One of the key features of many of these variants is that the symptoms are slightly different, and because the symptoms are slightly different, they are more easily transmitted.”
The other issue is symptoms that are slightly worse, he added, up to and including hospitalizations.
At least one case of the UK variant has been detected in Nebraska, in Douglas County, as reported last week by the Lincoln Journal Star.
ECDHD has been warning in the last few situation updates, which are released weekly, that the new COVID-19 variants are assumed to be present in Nebraska.
In the health district, the Schuyler City Council rejected a mask mandate earlier this year and the Columbus mandate expired recently. The mandate had not been active due to low cases, but now would not automatically return if cases were to increase above the previous threshold.
Ward Three Council Member Ron Schilling said he does not see the variant as a reason to put the mask mandate back in place.
Officials like Gov. Pete Ricketts have said they encourage residents to get the vaccine, which Schilling agreed with, especially to help with the variants.
“I got my first shot and I’m getting my second one on Thursday,” Schilling said on Tuesday. “It was just another shot.”
Although he contemplated about getting his shot, he said his age was a factor in his decision. Schilling turns 82 in a month.
“I’m still enjoying 81,” he told the Telegram on Tuesday. “Other than that, I’m waiting for my shot.”
In ECDHD's jurisdiction, there are about 14,000 residents in the health district expected to be in Phase 1B, Sepers added.
As of Feb. 15, there were about 5,187 health district residents fully vaccinated, Sepers wrote in an email Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services aggregate data.
“There have been at least an additional 1,000 residents or more fully vaccinated since that report,” Sepers wrote. “This represents about 30% of all Phase 1B residents.”
About 1,000 people in group 1A received the vaccine, he added.
The Telegram reported in late January that vaccine interest may be rising.
“We have a situation that vaccination hesitancy is such that those that were in 1A that were either traveling or didn’t want the vaccine at first, are now saying, ‘yeah I think I do want it,’” Sepers said. “We’re seeing some of that, there’s not a whole lot of that.”
In health care nationally and within the health district, there is some hesitancy, he noted.
“Health care is probably one of the larger groups that has had vaccine hesitancy, for whatever reason. Now if you talk to people, a lot of them will say ‘well, I’ve already had COVID and I want to make sure that someone else gets the vaccine,'” he said. “Everyone has their reasons for not getting it.”
But in comparison to schools, Sepers noted the majority of staff want the vaccine.
“That’s very interesting. That’s good. That’s what we want,” he said. “One of the figures that’s being thrown around for herd immunity is 70% at a minimum. We suspect... it’s going to take higher than that, probably 80 to 85% so as many people as can get the vaccine as possible is going to be good.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.