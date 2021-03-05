WATCH NOW: Health officials urge continued caution after COVID variant discovery

At least 10 of the 13 cases of the California variant of COVID-19 detected in Nebraska are in counties with mask mandates. But here in Columbus, the mask ordinance has expired just as a case of a more transmissible variant with potentially worse symptoms was identified.

The California variant in the health district is not from a new sample. It is from a patient who tested positive on Feb. 10, noted ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers.

The ECDHD district is made up of Platte, Boone, Nance and Colfax counties.

To determine if a COVID-19 case is a variant, the Nebraska Public Health Lab maps the genome of the RNA and tests it against the genetic makeup of the variants, Sepers said.

"What they also do is they will go back and look at older samples," Sepers said. "Those are positive cases only. They've already been identified as positive cases."

ECDHD was notified of the results on Feb. 26. Sepers added it is likely a scenario where an older sample was selected to be tested.

The presence of this case and the timing makes it fair to say there are probably more instances of the variant present in the district, Sepers said.