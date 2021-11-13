WATCH NOW: Heartland Gymnastics starts expansion

A family-owned gymnastics business is hoping that its expansion will help better service youngsters in the community.

Heartland Gymnastics, 3915 27th St. in Columbus, was opened about 30 years ago by Nancy and Gregg Baker. Their daughter and son-in-law, Taira and Brian Masek, are in the process of taking over the business.

Nancy Baker said she had been teaching gymnastics in Fullerton at a school where her husband was working when they looked into opening a gym due to the popularity of the school’s program.

According to Baker, the couple looked at Columbus for the location because other surrounding towns of the same size – including Norfolk, Fremont and Hastings – already had a gymnastic school.

“…(We) couldn't really find anything that would work very well because … it takes a high ceiling and lots of room,” Baker said. “We ended up putting up the first building, I think they started in June of 1991.”

Brian Masek said that these days more than 500 kids are at Heartland Gymnastics.

“We've decided … that it'd be a good time to continue to grow and continue to serve the kids here in the community,” Masek said.

Masek, who is also a Columbus native along with his wife, had been an assistant principal and athletic director of a middle school in Omaha before deciding to come back to Columbus about three years ago to help manage the gym. He commuted between Omaha and Columbus for the first year and the family moved to Columbus about two years ago, Masek added.

The beginning work has already started on the 100 foot by 60 foot, stand-alone addition. It’s being constructed south of the current gym.

The new building will house preschool gymnastics, Masek said. Currently, the family rents a separate building for preschool-aged gymnasts. They have around 100 gymnasts in that program, he added.

Additionally, Heartland Gymnastics will offer a kids Ninja Warrior gym, which is a ninja-style facility.

The Bakers acquired the field behind the gym about three years ago and soon after talks started about putting in a new building but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to those plans. Now, though, the expansion will hopefully be completed in spring 2022, Masek said.

“We've been really talking about it, obviously, the past couple months and broke ground on it here just recently so it's exciting to actually see the progress that we're making to get the new building up,” Masek said.

Masek noted the benefits of gymnastics, which include self-confidence, healthy development and improvements in flexibility, social skills and work ethic.

“… Not only to grow our business but to provide more opportunities for kids to live healthy lifestyles, to get them involved and to work on all these skills that will help benefit them not only in sports but in life in general,” he said.

