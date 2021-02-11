WATCH NOW: Help from some friends: United Way, Colfax County Food Pantry collaborate

"Someone was not able to take their boxes, whether it be because of weather or some sort of cancellation. So they reached out to me wondering if we could take the boxes," Gengler said.

Gengler put out feelers from there. Freshour was one of the first people she got ahold of.

Right away after talking to Gengler on Monday, Freshour sent up a call to local community groups to gauge interest. Within an hour, all 1,200 boxes of food were called for.

"This just honestly comes at a really good time because both mobile food pantries were canceled this past weekend in Colfax and Platte counties," Freshour said. "This is going to help families fill that need."

Gengler made sure 300 boxes were set aside for distribution by Schuyler Community Schools and Freshour took care of finding homes for the other 900.

Within a matter of hours, CAUW set up an impromptu food distribution network to keep the perishable food boxes from going to waste. In the end, more than a dozen organizations received food boxes, which they will distribute to the people who need them.

Cars and trucks from the various groups lined up in the parking lot of the CAUW, 3214 25th St. Suite 2 in Columbus, on Wednesday morning, each waiting their turn to get their allotted food boxes.