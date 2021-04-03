WATCH NOW: Helping out her furry friends - 12-year-old Shelby girl organizes effort to help Paws & Claws

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a new weekly series that will profile area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com.
A lover of animals since she could practically talk, 12-year-old Mazzee Staroscik was a bit disappointed when she found out she had to be at least 14 to volunteer on her own at Columbus’ Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
“I think animals are a really big part of everything. Some animals help the ocean, help us live, help our fields. They kind of make the world a better place,” said the Shelby-Rising City sixth-grade student. “I just think they’re a really important part of our everyday lives.”
With that in mind and knowing funds for the adoption center were even more critical amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mazzee decided she could still do something about it. So, with a little support from her parents, she spent her winter break in December creating flyers for Paws and Claws and setting them up in and around the Columbus area. The flyers gave people the chance to read up on Paws and Claws and make a donation if they chose.
Not long ago, the drive came to an end and resulted in Mazzee presenting Paws and Claws approximately $360 in checks and all sorts of pet supplies to help out with its needs. Of course, Mazzee wasn’t one about credit – she just expressed how glad she was animals will benefit.
“I was really surprised by how much I collected and really happy people donated. It was a really good thing people did,” she said. “At school, people are really happy and proud. I am really glad I had support with this fundraiser from the community, through businesses, my parents and at school and others that really helped.”
Paws and Claws Director Deb Potter praised Mazzee for her efforts, noting that the donations will make a big difference and the effort was inspiring.
“It’s especially heartwarming and gratifying to see youth step up and see them have passion for animals because they’re our future,” Potter said. “I think it’s just amazing. I had not met Mazzee before this, and after she brought all her supplies here, she gave a little talk that day to our entire board. For her age, she’s just a very impressive young lady … very mature.”
Mazzee’s father, Kurt, said he and his wife, Gennipher, were not surprised their daughter wanted to help animals. Kindness and generosity are in her nature, he said.
“We’re extremely proud of her and her willingness to help out the animals who really need help and homes,” he said.
Mazzee is quite active and is always finding ways to help out others – people and animals. She’s involved with her school’s student council and in 4-H. She’s also really involved with gymnastics and aspires to keep pursuing that while showing more animals in 4-H.
When she gets some free time, she enjoys spending it with her own pets – she has two dogs and two cats. She has also been able to volunteer some time at the pet adoption center in York and Paws in Claws under her parents’ supervision in recent months. She’s often in Columbus as her family has many ties to the community, including her mom’s yoga studio and her dad working for Nebraska Public Power District.
Her mother and Kurt's wife, Gennipher, said Mazzee inspires them both.
"We're just so humbled and proud of her," she said. "Being involved in the community and helping is such a beautiful quality."
Mazzee isn’t sure exactly what she wants to do when she’s an adult, but animals will always play important role in it. She said she’ll be an animal activist no matter what she does or where she goes. For now, she’s taking it one step at a time and enjoying helping Paws and Claws as much as she can.
“I wanted to do a fundraiser for them for a long time and thought it was just the right time to do it,” Mazzee said. “So I decided to jump at that opportunity. I turned in the donations, got to hang out with some of the animals and look around. They take really good care of their animals. I’m really proud and happy I did a donation drive for them.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.