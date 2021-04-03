WATCH NOW: Helping out her furry friends - 12-year-old Shelby girl organizes effort to help Paws & Claws

When she gets some free time, she enjoys spending it with her own pets – she has two dogs and two cats. She has also been able to volunteer some time at the pet adoption center in York and Paws in Claws under her parents’ supervision in recent months. She’s often in Columbus as her family has many ties to the community, including her mom’s yoga studio and her dad working for Nebraska Public Power District.

Her mother and Kurt's wife, Gennipher, said Mazzee inspires them both.

"We're just so humbled and proud of her," she said. "Being involved in the community and helping is such a beautiful quality."

Mazzee isn’t sure exactly what she wants to do when she’s an adult, but animals will always play important role in it. She said she’ll be an animal activist no matter what she does or where she goes. For now, she’s taking it one step at a time and enjoying helping Paws and Claws as much as she can.

“I wanted to do a fundraiser for them for a long time and thought it was just the right time to do it,” Mazzee said. “So I decided to jump at that opportunity. I turned in the donations, got to hang out with some of the animals and look around. They take really good care of their animals. I’m really proud and happy I did a donation drive for them.”

Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.

