WATCH NOW: Herbster stops in Columbus, talks candidacy for governor

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ second term ends in January 2023. Also seeking the 2022 Republication nomination is Platte County native Jim Pillen.

Pillen founded Pillen Family Farms in 1993 and followed that with DNA Genetics in 2012; both businesses are now run by Pillen’s children, The Telegram reported April 7. He’s the current chairman of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and has served on the board of numerous Columbus organizations.

Pillen previously told The Telegram that state leaders must grow the economy and fix property tax issues.

He’s also focused on K-12 education, protecting life, developing infrastructure, protecting the second amendment and supporting law enforcement, according to his campaign website.

“I think Nebraska is the greatest place on the planet to live because of all of the people, and I’m a big believer in collaboration and leadership,” Pillen told The Telegram in early April. “I think leadership and bringing people together to work hard to find common ground is important – it’s important to bring people together. I don’t have every answer, but I know when we bring people together, we can find solutions.”

Herbster said he’s not going to focus on the other candidates in his campaign – just on what he can do for Nebraska.