WATCH NOW: Herbster stops in Columbus, talks candidacy for governor

After recently announcing his intention to run for governor of Nebraska, Republican Charles Herbster stopped by Columbus on Thursday morning during a campaign tour.
Herbster explained the three main issues facing Nebraska: The state’s tax base, education and immigration.
“There's a tremendous opportunity in Nebraska to continue what we already have … and we have a great state, great area -- the center of the food basket of the world,” the fourth generation Nebraskan said. “But I think we've got some things we can do in the state, particularly on taxes, education and immigration. I think all of those are key issues.”
The current tax structure in Nebraska is concerning because of the number of college graduates leaving the state to take advantage of better tax bases in other areas, Herbster said.
“If we continue that, our population is going to go down rather than up, and we have so much resource here in the state to attract businesses to build businesses from agriculture on the west side of the state to manufacturing on the east side of the state,” Herbster said.
State officials have attempted to better the problem but Nebraska’s taxes still aren’t where they need to be, he added. Herbster noted South Dakota’s tax structure and how tax issues have been at the forefront of Nebraskans' minds.
“I look at the exemptions they have, I look at the exemptions Nebraska has, I look at a consumption tax,” he said. “I think there's a whole lot of things we can do to make it somewhat more equitable, and I think people are ready, they're ready to sit down and discuss that and talk about building an entirely new structure that fits 2021 (that) doesn't fit what was taking place in the 1980s or even back in the 1960s.”
As for immigration, Herbster said that “thousands” are now crossing the border into the United States, with a chunk of them ending up in Nebraska, Kansas and North and South Dakotas; that is an ongoing issue that needs focus, he added.
Additionally, Herbster said education is an important topic to him as he’s made philanthropic efforts to help young students, such as a scholarship program.
“We want to work on making sure Nebraska has (a) choice of schools, whether it's private, public, church, whatever choice of education. There's nobody that can make that decision better than parents,” he said.
A Falls City native, Herbster operates Herbster Angus Falls in his hometown. He’s also the owner and CEO of Conklin, an agriculture and manufacturing distribution company.
Notably, Herbster served as chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Advisory Committee for former President Donald Trump.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ second term ends in January 2023. Also seeking the 2022 Republication nomination is Platte County native Jim Pillen.
Pillen founded Pillen Family Farms in 1993 and followed that with DNA Genetics in 2012; both businesses are now run by Pillen’s children, The Telegram reported April 7. He’s the current chairman of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and has served on the board of numerous Columbus organizations.
WATCH NOW: Pillen to Telegram on governor run: 'We're really, really excited about the opportunity ...'
Pillen previously told The Telegram that state leaders must grow the economy and fix property tax issues.
He’s also focused on K-12 education, protecting life, developing infrastructure, protecting the second amendment and supporting law enforcement, according to his campaign website.
“I think Nebraska is the greatest place on the planet to live because of all of the people, and I’m a big believer in collaboration and leadership,” Pillen told The Telegram in early April. “I think leadership and bringing people together to work hard to find common ground is important – it’s important to bring people together. I don’t have every answer, but I know when we bring people together, we can find solutions.”
Herbster said he’s not going to focus on the other candidates in his campaign – just on what he can do for Nebraska.
“Columbus, I know it relatively well – probably not as well as Jim does because I don't live here – but I know it's a city of a lot of manufacturing opportunities, and we need to expand those and make sure that we're making … less regulation, less taxes, more freedom,” Herbster said. “I think everybody in Nebraska, whether you're in Omaha or you're out in Sydney, I think that's what people really want.”
