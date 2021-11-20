WATCH NOW: 'He's always there for everyone': Hottovy volunteers across the community

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Columbus High School senior Cole Hottovy is the first one to arrive and last to leave when it comes to volunteering in the community, said CHS teacher Tracy Dodson.

Dodson – who’s taught Hottovy over the last four years and has worked with him through SkillsUSA – said the CHS senior "is the reason why teachers come to school.”

“He’s a kid that’s going to sponge it all up and use it to do good with it,” Dodson said. “I’m really proud of him and the things that he’s done not only in the community and school but with SkillsUSA.”

SkillsUSA is a national program that helps students develop personal, technical and workplace skills. Hottovy, 17, has been the president of the program at CHS for the last two years.

The SkillsUSA students have different fields of interest they can focus on such as welding, construction, baking, woodworking, public speaking and more. The students can then compete in those categories at the state competition.

Hottovy is involved in cabinet making. He placed second last year but he hopes to finish first this year which would qualify him for nationals.

Hottovy said he joined SkillsUSA because he likes working with his hands and felt like the program would be an avenue to do two of his favorite activities: woodworking and construction.

“I thought I could put my skills to the test and compete against other kids like me and see how I do,” he said. “It’s worked out pretty well and I enjoy it a lot.”

Dodson, who is the advisor of SkillsUSA, said Hottovy has been a fantastic student to have in the program.

“He’s on time. He likes teamwork. He’s there every day. He’s doing all the right things that all employers in Columbus would like to see," said Dodson. "… He’s got the whole package. He’s easy-going, hardworking, respectful, responsible and dependable. He’s always there for everyone.”

SkillsUSA has not only helped Hottovy in his woodworking and construction abilities but, he said, he’s learned leadership and public speaking skills through his time as the program president.

Hottovy is also involved in the National Honor Society and Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Campus Committee. In the latter of the two, he’s been able to show off his woodworking skills.

The campus committee features teenagers from Columbus High School, Lakeview High School, Scotus Central Catholic and Nebraska Christian School in Central City. The group assists local families and their children with needs outside of a Habitat home such as furniture. Their main focus is helping the kids.

As the campus committee building coordinator, he is responsible for designing the furniture projects the group does. For example, he and other campus committee members designed and built two beds - one of which was a bunk bed - and a wheelchair-accessible desk for a Habitat family.

Hottovy has also volunteered around town. He assisted his church, St. Bonaventure, in its renovations. He was involved on the landscaping side as well, taking part in the rock and mulch work and helping with the sprinkler system.

“I helped out with every job there was every weekend,” Hottovy said.

Additionally, through a CHS construction class, Hottovy and his peers helped build a house earlier this year. The students assisted with framing, trusses, roofing, exterior and interior doors, garage doors, windows, siding, soffit, fascia, insulation, trim, cabinets, flooring and decking.

“That was a great learning experience because I want to do construction," Hottovy said of building the home.

Next year, Hottovy plans to study building, construction and technology at Milford Southeast Community College. He said it's a two-year program.

“I really enjoy construction because it’s preparing me for life,” he said. “It makes me pretty handy when it comes to anything in construction. It’ll also help me down the road when I get a house someday. I will be able to do all the repairs and save a ton of money.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

