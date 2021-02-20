WATCH NOW: 'He's just a caring guy': Joslin overcomes rough past, gives back through Rescue Mission

They moved to Columbus in June 2014.

Nebraska residents would tell him and his family they just needed to get out into the great open so they could breathe. But, as long-time city dwellers, they took the opposite approach.

“Periodically, we’d go to Omaha just so we could breathe,” he said. “(We) felt like we were in a more familiar area. The other thing is the woods … those are the two kind of things that I’d just feel like every once in a while, we just need to be in the city and sometimes we really need to be in the woods to just feel normal.”

Nonetheless, Joslin is very thankful to be here.

'He helped me believe'

The Columbus & Living Water Rescue Mission doesn’t just provide those in need a place to stay. In its overnight guest program, residents are required to apply for four jobs daily, every weekday.

There are other programs, including a clothing and furniture shed, which also has household items. Those in need can come and receive items. There are also meals and chapel services.

For Brandi Alvarez, who came to the Living Water Rescue Mission in York from jail, Joslin played a role in her development.