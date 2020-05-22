WATCH NOW: Higgins Memorial gets spruced up

Bricks can be purchased, or general donations made, via Paypal, the link of which can be found at andrewjacksonhigginsmemorialfoundation.org/donate.

Columbus’ traditional Memorial Day services are changing this year due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the usual ceremony at Frankfort Square will not be held this year, the Higgins Memorial will be open and decorated for those who wish to stop by and pay their respects to those who lost their lives while serving their country.

The American Legion Hartman Post 84 recently announced that a small recognition event will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the nearby Bell Tower in Pawnee Park. It will be livestreamed on the McKown Funeral Home’s Facebook page for people to watch due to Directed Health Measures limiting crowd sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Higgins Memorial has been a project years in the making. The memorial was the brainchild of former teacher Jerry Meyer; he and his students had become transfixed with the story of Andrew Jackson Higgins, a Columbus native who rose to international prominence during World War II for the design and production of Higgins boats.