WATCH NOW: Higgins Memorial sees 20th anniversary

That didn't change until longtime University of New Orleans Professor Stephen Ambrose began working on a biography of Eisenhower.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"And Eisenhower said to him, 'Oh, you live in New Orleans, you must know all about Andy Higgins.' And he was like, 'No,'" McCooey said. "...(Ambrose) started looking around saying, 'Well that has got to change.'"

In 2000, a section of road near The National WWII Museum in New Orleans was named after Higgins.

Around the same time that happened, Meyer was in Columbus trying to get his students excited about history. He decided to have them create a memorial for Higgins.

They could've punted, Meyer said, and come up with a stone or a bench, but instead they went all in on the statues, flags and waterline Higgins boat recreation that became the memorial, first dedicated in August 2001.

The students went to great lengths, Meyer said, describing how they collected sand from 58 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War beaches, each of which is represented by a star at the memorial. The sand samples are kept in containers under each star.