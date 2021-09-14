WATCH NOW: Higgins Memorial sees 20th anniversary

Thanks to the memorial in Pawnee Park, many people in Columbus are familiar with Andrew Jackson Higgins, the creator of the "Higgins boat" that, according to former President Dwight Eisenhower, helped win World War II.
However, at the Sunday afternoon formal program for the rededication of the Higgins Memorial, one of Higgins' great-granddaughters, Victoria McCooey, said his contribution wasn't always so well-recognized.
Higgins was born in Columbus but made his name in New Orleans, where he was apparently something of a pariah.
Part of that, McCooey said, may have been due to the fact that Higgins paid all his workers the same wage for the same job, regardless of their skin color, gender or religion.
"He had a job to do and he just wanted it done and that was the most efficient way he could get it done," McCooey said. "...But you know who wasn't happy? The old guard New Orleans business culture. They did not like this one bit. He was setting a very dangerous precedent."
On top of that, former Columbus High School teacher and current Nebraska National Guard Museum Historian Gerald Meyer said at the program, Higgins smoked, drank and swore.
"He was not a man to be celebrated in New Orleans," McCooey said. "... There was not a street named after him, not a school, not a statue, not a monument."
That didn't change until longtime University of New Orleans Professor Stephen Ambrose began working on a biography of Eisenhower.
"And Eisenhower said to him, 'Oh, you live in New Orleans, you must know all about Andy Higgins.' And he was like, 'No,'" McCooey said. "...(Ambrose) started looking around saying, 'Well that has got to change.'"
In 2000, a section of road near The National WWII Museum in New Orleans was named after Higgins.
Around the same time that happened, Meyer was in Columbus trying to get his students excited about history. He decided to have them create a memorial for Higgins.
They could've punted, Meyer said, and come up with a stone or a bench, but instead they went all in on the statues, flags and waterline Higgins boat recreation that became the memorial, first dedicated in August 2001.
The students went to great lengths, Meyer said, describing how they collected sand from 58 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War beaches, each of which is represented by a star at the memorial. The sand samples are kept in containers under each star.
"Now, I will tell you that collecting sand samples from Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands in the Pacific is not an easy job," Meyer said. "... (But) they figured out that (a) Kiribati airline flies into Tarawa once a month with supplies. So they got the pilot to take that box and scoop the sand up and send it back to us."
Last year, a replica of the Columbus memorial opened on Utah Beach in Normandy.
During Sunday's program, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said that the project started after a British military official visited Columbus and saw the memorial.
"He said to me, 'Jeff, this memorial belongs on Utah Beach,'" Fortenberry said. "... I was trying not let the media overhear that because I didn't want to create an expectation that couldn't be met."
But, Fortenberry said, that didn't matter to Dennis Hirschbrunner, Jim Hellbusch, Whitey Walgren, Bud Fleischer, Chris and Loretta Dixon or any of the others who have helped oversee the memorial in Columbus.
French Defense Attache Air Brigadier General Cyril Carcy, who also spoke on Sunday, indicated that the Higgins boats are a symbol of freedom.
"These boats were decisive in (the D-Day) undertaking," Carcy said. "Without Andrew Higgins' invention, the 156,177 allied soldiers would never have been able to land that close to the enemy wall and overthrow it."
