WATCH NOW: History in the making - Election commissioner ready for busy day of voting

Only a year-and-a-half into her new job as Platte County Election commissioner, Connie Sebourn is facing her first presidential election with an unexpected guest – COVID-19.
“It’s made it crazy, very much so,” Sebourn said. “It’s getting people out to vote and people haven’t thought about what would happen if they were to get sick or test positive for it; now they’re all trying to figure out how to vote for Election Day.”
Sebourn started the job on June 1 of last year and officially took over as election commissioner on July 1 of that year.
As somewhat of a newcomer to the Election Commissioner’s Office, Sebourn had her first experience with the election system in October 2019 when a special election was held for a $12-million bond issue for Lakeview Community Schools regarding capital improvements.
“We did the primary in the spring and we had a Lakeview school bond issue last fall,” Sebourn said. “That was just a fraction of the election with six precincts. It gave me a little sight of what was supposed to come, then COVID changed all of that in the primary.”
The pandemic has also caused issues with having the required five poll workers at each precinct, she said. This amounts to about 150 workers plus some extra helpers to assist with increased cleaning.
“We had some poll workers who didn’t come back in the spring due to COVID and still won’t come back. Now we’ve got some substitutes and a lot of new workers. We have to train them in amidst all this,” Sebourn said.
Leisa Carnahan, who is employed in Sebourn’s office, is new as well, having been on the job for seven months. Her responsibilities typically include updating the voter registration base for Platte County but, during election season, Carnahan assists Sebourn with whatever she needs.
“It’s been going fine,” Carnahan said. “It gets a little crazy, but it’s fine.”
As of Oct. 29, approximately 6,000 early voting ballots had been returned and/or mailed out, she added.
Support Local Journalism
While running a statistical report for the Secretary of State’s Office on Oct. 26, about 20,600 people were registered to vote in Platte County, Sebourn said. According to census.gov, the population of Platte County as of the 2010 census was 32,237.
Sebourn said that her office has seen a giant wave of residents of all ages registering to vote.
“We have a lot of first-time voters who have never voted over the age of 70 and are coming to vote and register. Even young kids are coming, 18-years-old, wanting to vote,” she said.
Tonight, secure boxes for completed ballots will be taken to precincts and, after polls close at 8 p.m., will be taken back to the Platte County Courthouse to be counted by a machine that automatically tallies the votes.
If the machine rejects a ballot, Sebourn will then check the ballot to ensure it was facing the correct way. If that’s not the case, a resolution committee made up of a Democrat and a Republican will review the ballot to see if markings had been done correctly. Sebourn said that the resolution committee will fill in a blank ballot with the rejected ballot’s answers so that that vote is counted, but the machine is pretty readable.
“It’s actually pretty fast,” Sebourn said. “Once the whole thing is scanned, we take a thumb drive and put it into the machine and load the results on there. I’ll take it to my other computer, which is called the election computer, load it there then export it all to the Secretary of State’s page…”
Election season means that Sebourn is working 10 to 12 hours a day. Typically, she works a regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Even with the sometimes crazy hours, Sebourn said she still enjoys her job.
“I like it, it’s interesting. It’s never a dull moment. Things are always changing, you know? You just have to go with the flow and handle it as best as you can handle it,” she said.
A Northeast Nebraska native, Sebourn moved to Columbus when her husband got a job in town. Although her husband eventually passed way following a battle with cancer, she stayed in Columbus. She’s been living in the area for 25 years.
“I like Columbus,” Sebourn said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes while I’ve been here … it’s been interesting. When I first moved here, Columbus only had 3rd Avenue over there where Long John Silver’s was at (220 23rd St.), that was the end of Columbus… there’s been a lot of development on the east side of town.”
The one thing Sebourn wants voters to know is that their vote always counts.
“We encourage everybody to go out and vote. That’s when changes come, by voting. It determines who runs the city and who runs the county and the higher levels as well … I know that some people may not think their votes count but it does. If there was a close race and you had not voted for that candidate or issue, you may have been the vote that would have decided that race.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.