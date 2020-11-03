WATCH NOW: History in the making - Election commissioner ready for busy day of voting

If the machine rejects a ballot, Sebourn will then check the ballot to ensure it was facing the correct way. If that’s not the case, a resolution committee made up of a Democrat and a Republican will review the ballot to see if markings had been done correctly. Sebourn said that the resolution committee will fill in a blank ballot with the rejected ballot’s answers so that that vote is counted, but the machine is pretty readable.

“It’s actually pretty fast,” Sebourn said. “Once the whole thing is scanned, we take a thumb drive and put it into the machine and load the results on there. I’ll take it to my other computer, which is called the election computer, load it there then export it all to the Secretary of State’s page…”

Election season means that Sebourn is working 10 to 12 hours a day. Typically, she works a regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Even with the sometimes crazy hours, Sebourn said she still enjoys her job.

“I like it, it’s interesting. It’s never a dull moment. Things are always changing, you know? You just have to go with the flow and handle it as best as you can handle it,” she said.