WATCH NOW: Hoffman eyes career as physical therapist

About 10 years ago, Ashley Hoffman had been a young child playing on a merry-go-round when she fell off the equipment, causing her to break her leg. Hoffman had to wear a full cast on her leg and, of course, needed physical therapy for her injury.

Hoffman is now a 16-year-old junior at Scotus Central Catholic and that experienced has influenced her future career path. She said she has her sights on being a physical therapist.

“I just remember how nice they were and it looked like a really fun job,” Hoffman said.

She made the decision as a freshman when someone talked to students about starting to think of what they wanted to do after graduating high school. A physical therapist career path will take quite a bit of schooling, she noted.

“You go to a four year college and then you'll go into some other college. And then you have to shadow after that, too. It's a couple of years,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is involved in HOSA, which is a national organization that prepares students to enter the health care field. Recently, Scotus HOSA students visited the Central Community College campuses of both Columbus and Grand Island to learn about available health care programs.

Hoffman can also be seen around Scotus as part of the school’s Campus Ministry and the yearbook staff. She can be seen on the field as well for volleyball, track and the cheer team.

Alex Meyer, a history teacher and assistant volleyball coach at Scotus, noted that she’s worked with Hoffman both in the classroom and on the field.

“Ashley brings a competitive, fun, and outgoing nature with her in whatever she's doing,” Meyer said in a Friday email to the Telegram. “I love that she's never afraid to ask questions, is always willing to help out when needed, and has the ability to see the positive in any situation. It has been a joy getting to know and work with her at Scotus!”

Scotus cheer coach Pat Engel said that Hoffman brings a positive energy to the team, she is an upbeat person who can put anyone in a good mood. Hoffman is a “quiet leader,” Engel added.

“Ashley … doesn’t know the positive impact she has on those around her, her actions being positive, asking questions, being the best that she can be when she is out there cheering are the ways she impacts those around her,” Engel said.

“When Ashley is cheering she always has a smile on her face and does her best to cheer on the team and get the spectators involved. When we are practicing, she is always asking questions when she is having difficulties figuring a motion out.”

Hoffman is a kind-hearted person, Engel said, who always encourages others.

Out of all of her activities, Hoffman enjoys HOSA and yearbook the most. Scotus Journalism is comprised of the student newspaper – Rock Bottom – and the yearbook in the respective classes. The students produce content for and design pages for both the newspaper and yearbook.

“We just talk about design plans (in yearbook). And then you kind of get to go off to be independent and do your own design on the page. We all get assigned certain pages,” Hoffman said.

Coffee shop goers may recognize Hoffman from her new job at The Broken Mug in Columbus.

“I really have been enjoying that,” Hoffman said. “And then I babysit a lot for different families.”

She noted that she babysits quite a bit during the summer; she’s able to take the kids to different activities and other events because she has more availability then. She said being around kids is something she really likes.

“I just like their personalities, they're so out there,” Hoffman said. “They don't really care what other people think about them.”

She also takes part in GodTeens, which is a program in which students meet with a local couple to learn more about God.

Being involved in a variety of different activities helps Hoffman grow as a person. For example, she said, she has different types of friends, not just one group of people she hangs out with.

“They're all very different so I meet a lot of different people. …I've gained a lot of experience and different challenges I have to do with each sport or activity that I'm in,” Hoffman said, noting that the exposure helps her with interpersonal connections.

“It helps me work with other people, learn how to deal with different people.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram.

