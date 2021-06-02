WATCH NOW: Hospital acquires Columbus Surgery Center

The Columbus Surgery Center officially changed hands on Tuesday, but Columbus Community Hospital President and CEO Michael Hansen said patients shouldn't notice a difference in service.

"From a patient's perspective, it's going to look like there has been no change whatsoever," Hansen said.

According to a Monday press release from Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), general ophthalmologist Peter Diedrichsen opened the Columbus Surgery Center, which offers ophthalmology, pain and endoscopy treatment services. The Center has been serving people in Columbus and surrounding areas since 2007. As of Tuesday, it is part of the CCH family of health care facilities.

Hansen said the hospital has been talking about acquiring the Center for a number of years.

"It's been a long time in the works, strategically. We've chatted a couple of times about it back and forth and this last time things came together nicely. We were able to get the acquisition done," Hansen said.

Diedrichsen will continue to work at the Columbus Surgery Center, as well as at Eye Physicians PC, which has several locations, including one in Columbus at 3772 43rd Ave.