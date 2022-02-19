WATCH NOW: Humphrey family opens mobile drive-through coffee business

A new family-owned business in Humphrey is bringing a unique twist to coffee drive-throughs.

Tin Can Coffee, 201 Oak St. in Humphrey, is a mobile drive-through coffee business started by sisters Ashley Krings, Brandi Eisenmenger, Jaycee Bruland and Jenna Olmer and their mother Tammy Weidner.

The venture is the brainchild of Eisenmenger, who worked as a barista while attending Doane University. The family – which also includes the sisters’ two brothers – have a text chain and the concept of Tin Can Coffee was born there. Eisenmenger said it’s been a dream of hers to own a coffee shop in Humphrey, where she and the rest of her family are from. Eventually the idea of a food truck like business started being tossed around.

“We're like, ‘That's not a bad idea because then people could drive through and get their drinks,’” Olmer said. “We have 17 kids between us and so we're like, well that would be really convenient for people with kids to not have to get out with all their kids to get drinks. That has proven very true.”

An older camper was purchased, and the family started renovating it in September 2020. Remodeling the camper wasn’t too difficult for them as there are construction workers and plumbers in the family.

Tin Can Coffee opened for business Jan. 24.

“A tin can is a camper in camper language … and we try to do our theme around the camper,” Weidner said.

The menu includes a wide array of beverages, including lattes, smoothies, apple cider, hot chocolate, hot teas, Chai teas and Lotus drinks, which are natural caffeinated beverages mixed with flavoring.

The Lotus drinks are especially popular with high school students, the sisters noted. The business’ specialty drinks include almond joyride, caramel dream, jacked-up peanut butter cup, roasted pecan pie, rocky road and toasted turtle – they are all available blended, iced or hot.

Food wise, there are also sweet rolls – cinnamon and caramel pecan – and an affogato, which is vanilla bean ice cream smothered in espresso and drizzled with chocolate or caramel sauce.

Care was taken when coming up with the menu. The sisters taste tested all items to determine what would be the best products to use.

“As you look around our stores around the shop, you'll see that there's not the same brand of everything … we wanted to make sure that we were giving a really good tasting product,” Krings said.

And they’ve also learned along the way as well. Customer feedback has been a really important aspect, Krings added.

“We've just had really good feedback,” Krings said. “People are like, ‘I hope it works. This is something Humphrey needed.’”

The family members each have independent jobs but usually at least two people will work on a given day. On most days they’re open, they can be found at their main location in Humphrey. But, being that they are mobile, they can travel as needed to certain events.

Next week Tin Can Coffee will be in Columbus from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 3 for an open house event held by Urban Farm Boutique, 3121 13th St.

The sisters said they’ve had customers from all over the Platte County area, such as Albion, Leigh, Creston and Genoa. They’ve also recently started a loyalty card system to reward regulars.

Support for the business has been good, the family members noted.

“I think we've had one half slow day out of every day we've been open,” Weidner said. “We have been very blessed.”

Tin Can Coffee is open from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Hours for the business may vary depending on if it’ll be traveling and depending on weather conditions – the coffee shop is not able to operate in below freezing temperatures due to the risk of pipes freezing. Up to date information on the business’ hours can be found on the Tin Can Coffee Facebook page.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

