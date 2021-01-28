WATCH NOW: 'I am real fortunate': Essential caregivers able to visit loved ones

Marilyn Labens had not seen her husband, Raymond, of almost 61 years since the end of July last year. That is, until last week when she was able to walk into his room at Brookestone Acres and hold his hand.

Brookestone Acres, 4715 38th St. in Columbus, has begun letting loved ones and caregivers visit residents via an essential caregivers program, for which the state released guidelines in December. Visitors are required to apply, get tested for COVID-19 twice a week and be trained.

“I live at home but he lives in Brookestone,” Labens said. “I can’t express to you what that meant to see him.”

Previously, Labens could only visit him through the window while talking on the phone. Other times, their sole interaction was over the phone.

“It’s not like seeing each other or being able to touch each other,” she said. “When you’re married almost 61 years, you just have that feeling between you, you know, to want to be together.”

It was “quite hard” not knowing when she would get to see him again, she added.

Being separated from loved ones is tough on the residents, Brookestone Life Enrichment Coordinator Miranda Weitzenkamp said.