WATCH NOW: 'I am real fortunate': Essential caregivers able to visit loved ones

Marilyn Labens had not seen her husband, Raymond, of almost 61 years since the end of July last year. That is, until last week when she was able to walk into his room at Brookestone Acres and hold his hand.
Brookestone Acres, 4715 38th St. in Columbus, has begun letting loved ones and caregivers visit residents via an essential caregivers program, for which the state released guidelines in December. Visitors are required to apply, get tested for COVID-19 twice a week and be trained.
“I live at home but he lives in Brookestone,” Labens said. “I can’t express to you what that meant to see him.”
Previously, Labens could only visit him through the window while talking on the phone. Other times, their sole interaction was over the phone.
“It’s not like seeing each other or being able to touch each other,” she said. “When you’re married almost 61 years, you just have that feeling between you, you know, to want to be together.”
It was “quite hard” not knowing when she would get to see him again, she added.
Being separated from loved ones is tough on the residents, Brookestone Life Enrichment Coordinator Miranda Weitzenkamp said.
“It has been really rough on residents, their families and, of course, staff. We’re with them 24/7,” Weitzenkamp said. “It’s really hard to see them down in the dumps because they’re not able to hug their loved ones. So it was really awesome we were able to do this program so they could finally hug their loved one in a safe way.”
In March 2020, visitors were limited and later not allowed. Situations such as end-of-life visits have not been restricted, she noted.
Brookestone trains the visitors on personal protective equipment and infection prevention.
“Yes, there is a risk for them coming in, but we want to make for sure we minimize those risks as much as possible,” Weitzenkamp said, adding they take measures such as wearing PPE and sanitizing hands. “They kind of become like a staff member. Those same expectations that we have for our staff members, we would expect our essential caregivers to also do.”
Visitors have to have had spent time with or provided support to the resident pre-COVID, not just someone visiting from several states away who wants to see a family member.
Some loved ones actually come in and surprise the residents, Weitzenkamp said.
At Emerald Nursing & Rehab, 2855 40th Ave. in Columbus, Platte County's positivity rate is too high still to have visits other than those that fall under compassionate care, Administrator Chelsey Roan said.
Compassionate care visits are for when residents have a change of condition, Roan added.
“Unfortunately, the numbers have risen again,” Roan said. “With that high positivity rate, we’re just being extra cautious and we can’t really open up any more than what we are.”
But, Roan noted Emerald held two COVID-19 vaccine clinics and is scheduled for a third in February.
Labens said she is scheduled for her first shot of the vaccine soon and Raymond will be getting his second shot.
“I am real fortunate,” she added.
It had been difficult for Labens to put Raymond in the nursing home. The worst part is going to bed alone, she said.
“Brookestone is absolutely wonderful,” Labens said. “That is so relieving to know that people are giving him such good care. It makes me cry when I think about it. I’d love to have him at home but we’re just not equipped to do that.”
Still, she’s proud of how Raymond has kept going.
“He’s conquered a lot,” she added. “I enjoy the two hours there twice a week. Hopefully, we’ll get back to being open every day.”
