WATCH NOW: 'I enjoy every part of it': Osten has passion for agriculture

It almost seemed like a no-brainer for Lakeview High School senior Eli Osten to know what his plans were to be following graduation.

Growing up on his family’s farm, Eli, 17, has developed a love for farming and agriculture which includes showing pigs since he was 8-years-old. Eli said he plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln later this year where he hopes to study ag engineering.

Eli said he didn’t want to go into farming right away but instead “some type of agriculture.” His goal is to go into the development and creation of building sites for animals.

“I enjoy every part of it,” Eli said of farming. “I enjoy the animals. I show pigs in the summer so that’s something that I enjoy. I’ve grown up on the farm and I’ve grown to love it.”

Eli’s love for ag can also be seen through his involvement in Future Farmers of America. Eli’s father, Cory, could be credited for that as Cory was Lakeview’s FFA president back in the day.

“FFA and farming have been a big part of my life,” he said. “I’ve grown to enjoy that.”

Cory said he’s happy that Eli has developed an interest in agriculture to the point where he wants to study ag engineering in college.

“It’s cool to see him with the technology and things like that,” Cory said. “It’s a neat deal.”

Eli is also a member of Future Business Leaders of America, student council and Revolution.

Revolution is a Center for Survivors program that began in 1998 as a way to aid young people to identify victimization. Students in the program talk to children, both elementary and high school age, about domestic violence and sexual abuse by offering various scenarios in a play and how they can stop it from happening. The Revolution members are students from Lakeview, Scotus Central Catholic and Columbus High School.

Sports fans may recognize Eli as he plays basketball, football and participates in track and field for the Vikings. He also competes in baseball over the summer.

Osten said out of those four sports his favorite is football. He added he’s had several amazing memories throughout his time on the gridiron with, undoubtedly, his most cherished moment being when Lakeview won the state title last season.

“I’ve definitely grown to love it this past year,” said Eli, who plays center and defensive tackle. “I’ve met a lot of people and friends through football.”

Cory said he’s been proud of his son’s accomplishments throughout high school, adding he’s become a leader during that time.

“He’s developed into quite a great leader,” Cory said. “You can definitely tell that in football and things like that. He’s a pretty quiet kid but when he leads, they listen. … Even with the younger players, he interacts with them and he’s good at working with them.”

