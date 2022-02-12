WATCH NOW: 'I just fell in love with the ocean': Keep plans to study marine biology in Florida

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

When talking with Columbus High School senior Ericka Keep, it doesn’t take long to discover an engaging personality and a sense of humor.

The 18-year-old can bounce off any topic thrown her way; whether it’s dance, volunteer work, math and science, marine biology or sharks, Keep maintains her effervescence.

The self-proclaimed “math and science geek” said she plans to further pursue her favorite subjects by attending Florida International University in Miami to study marine biology.

“We’ve taken vacations to the coast and have done interesting things there so that really sparked an interest there,” said Keep, who was sporting an FIU sweater. “I just fell in love with the ocean.”

Underneath the ocean lies Keep’s favorite sea-dwelling creature: sharks, but more specifically, thresher sharks. She also noted whale sharks as another favorite.

She credited her love of sharks to the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” which is quite an event for her family. Keep added she has seen the classic shark film, “Jaws,” as well as some pretty bad shark movies.

“I’m not partial to any other mammal. I think they’re all cool,” Keep said, with a laugh.

Keep also plans to double minor in Spanish and environmental science at FIU. She said she wants to minor in the latter of the two because she wants to reverse climate change.

Meanwhile, Spanish has become a language she’s become quite invested in at CHS. Also, as a marine biologist, Keep said she will most likely end up in the tropics where Spanish is quite common.

Keep has other passions than just math and science -- dancing has also been an important part of her life.

She’s a captain on the CHS Diamond Dancers – second-straight year as captain – and performs at Barb’s School of Dance.

Keep said she’s been dancing since she was 4 or 5. Although she’s competed in sports throughout the years, she always came back to dance.

“Dance won out in high school,” Keep said. “I’ve danced for quite a while.”

She added the pursuit takes hours upon hours of work to create a two-minute routine that will be seen at the halftime of a high school game or recital.

“I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of it,” Keep said. “I started at a studio that wasn’t as competition-based and didn’t really challenge me as much as I would have liked. So I changed studios and then as soon as I went there, I was instantly challenged. It felt really good to be challenged and keep working to where my friends were.”

Keep is involved in more than just dance. Keep also volunteers with Paws and Claws Adoption Center - where she will help walk dogs – and Habitat for Humanity of Columbus.

Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said she’s been thrilled to have students like Keep who volunteer with the dogs.

“It’s a big help,” Vetick said. “These animals are able to get out and get some exercise. They’re also bonding with people which is extremely important.”

At CHS, Keep is also on student council, National Honor Society, Key Club and Strive Tutoring, a program in which an upperclassman who excelled at a course helps underclassmen who may be struggling in the same class.

Keep said she’s looking forward to what her future holds.

“I just fell in love with the coastal environment and the more laid-back vibe that they have on the coast,” Keep said. “And to me, the ocean is so peaceful and it makes me peaceful every time I’m there.”

