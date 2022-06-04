WATCH NOW: 'I was really happy to be able to help': Lopez enjoys working with others

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Recent Columbus High School grad Jovani Lopez said the most enjoyment he got from school is by helping and working with others.

When speaking to the 18-year-old, it’s easy to see that’s the case as he flashes a bright smile when talking about the matter.

A prime example of this was helping a younger student recently. As a student ambassador, Lopez worked with a teen who was failing one of his classes. Through his assistance, Lopez was able to get the student’s grade from an F to an A.

“I was really happy to be able to help him with that,” Lopez said. “He was really ecstatic. He was like, ‘This is the first day I had an A in a semester.’ It just goes to show that by talking out a different way it can find a solution.”

Lopez said he figured out a way to help after learning the student found it challenging to ask questions to his teacher. Lopez said he could empathize with the younger teen as he has similar tendencies.

“I’m that way too,” he said. “… Sometimes you just don’t know what you don’t understand. By being able to talk it out and say, ‘OK, how can we start on this and what do you know?’ By working from there and working out the issue, he was able to understand it better.”

He said he relished the experience.

“I definitely enjoy talking with others and talking about the issues,” Lopez said. “… I enjoy collectively talking with groups and being involved with everyone and getting everyone’s opinion on things to get the best solution to a problem.”

At school, Lopez is part of National Honor Society, key club and HOSA, a student-led health organization where the teens can learn about different aspects of the medical industry. He also played soccer for the Discoverers until his junior year. He said he didn’t play this season as a health issue kept him from being on the team.

“I still make sure to go out and support them,” Lopez said.

Although Lopez was not able to play his senior year, he made an impression on the team. CHS soccer coach John Arlt said Lopez was a special kid and it was easy to be his coach.

"There was never any arguing, never any complaining. Whatever was asked of him, he would do it," Arlt said. "... What the coaching staff would say -- 'hey this is what we need you to do' -- this is what he would do. Those are the type of kids you really like to have on the team -- they lead by example."

Lopez's junior season stuck out to Arlt. Although Lopez did not get as much playing time, he was the first to practice, lead by example and always worked hard, the coach said.

Outside CHS, Lopez also works at Walmart. However, he said he has cut back on his hours as school has been his focus in his final year.

With high school graduation later this month, Lopez has his plans set. He’s going to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study engineering.

Lopez said his goal is to go into the biomedical field where he can develop and manufacture medical instruments. He added his interest in HOSA has played a role in his plans.

“That’s (HOSA) is exactly where I got the idea from because I really like math,” Lopez said. “I like applying that to the health field. I found kind of the middle ground between both careers and fields.”

Managing Editor Monica Garcia contributed to this report.

