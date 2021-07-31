WATCH NOW: IN HIS BLOOD - Van Cleave excels in face of competition

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Adam Van Cleave likes to compete in all aspects of his life, whether it be academics or athletics.

A soon-to-be senior at Lakeview High School, Van Cleave has been on the field since he was young.

“If you're counting all the way from T-ball and midget football, probably (since I) was a little kid (and) stuck with it the entire time until now,” the 17-year-old said.

Those who know him say no matter the sport – football, baseball, basketball or track – Van Cleave thrives under the pressure while continuing to set an example for others.

“He's just one of those guys that competes so hard with whatever he does. Whether that's in the classroom or on the field, he's going to compete as hard as you possibly can,” Lakeview football coach Kurt Frenzen said.

And, Van Cleave added, there’s always someone better to face off against and a way you can improve.