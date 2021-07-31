WATCH NOW: IN HIS BLOOD - Van Cleave excels in face of competition

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
Adam Van Cleave likes to compete in all aspects of his life, whether it be academics or athletics.
A soon-to-be senior at Lakeview High School, Van Cleave has been on the field since he was young.
“If you're counting all the way from T-ball and midget football, probably (since I) was a little kid (and) stuck with it the entire time until now,” the 17-year-old said.
Those who know him say no matter the sport – football, baseball, basketball or track – Van Cleave thrives under the pressure while continuing to set an example for others.
“He's just one of those guys that competes so hard with whatever he does. Whether that's in the classroom or on the field, he's going to compete as hard as you possibly can,” Lakeview football coach Kurt Frenzen said.
And, Van Cleave added, there’s always someone better to face off against and a way you can improve.
“You can always go against other people and make yourself better,” Van Cleave said.
Van Cleave succeeds academically as well, noted Frenzen.
“Adam is academically one of the better students we have at Lakeview,” Frenzen said. “He's towards the top of his class."
But, Van Cleave is just as active off the field as he is off it.
“Adam has tremendous athletic talent but, more importantly in that, he's tremendous person,” Frenzen said. “He does it right, not only on the football field, but in the classroom and then also in the community, in his service to others. He's just an all-around great kid.”
Van Cleave participates in the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program, in which students from Columbus’ three high schools learn about dating violence and sexual assault prevention. In turn, they travel to other schools to educate their peers on the warning signs and what to do if a friend is in that type of situation. Also, Van Cleave is involved in the student council and the Future Business Leaders of America.
The large spread of activities exposes Van Cleave to different experiences and types of people.
“You meet a bunch of new people, see different problems and a different way to solve them,” he added. “And a lot of that translates to what you'll see in the rest of your life.
“Really anything you do is going to teach you something.”
And, Van Cleave noted, he isn’t one to sit around all day, though he said he does enjoy hanging out with his friends in his downtime.
“I always hate some days, like on the weekends, where I have nothing to do because I just like being active,” he said. “I like having to keep myself busy and have something to do.”
After graduating from Lakeview, Van Cleave said he wants to attend college to major in finance or accounting.
Van Cleave said he’s been living in Columbus for about 11 years with his parents, Chad and Lori, and his sister, Emily, who’s now in college. The family previously lived in Omaha, but Van Cleave said Columbus is just the right size.
“It's the perfect size. It's not huge, where you can't know everyone, but it's still a decent size. You still have a lot of people you know,” Van Cleave said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.