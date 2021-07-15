WATCH NOW: In it to win it - CHS students take silver at national mechatronics competition

“He worked his tail off to get there,” Whitmore said. “Actually, they both did.”

Ramaekers and Whitmore also credited Gaston in his leadership as he helped prepare Ramaekers for the competition.

“Justin really took everything by the horns and led everything,” Whitmore said. “… He set us up for success.”

Ramaekers said by never competing or taking a mechatronics course, the experience was “a bit interesting.” But, he added he and Gaston did extra work so he could learn more about the subject.

“I just appreciate Justin’s help for that,” Ramaekers said. “He helped me prepare for the competition.”

For the conference – which was held over Zoom - Ramaekers and Gaston took a written and oral exam. They were then given a series of problems that they had to solve and write down their solutions, Whitmore said.

Gaston - who graduated from CHS earlier this year – wasn’t going to let this competition go by him. He and his partner were ready to compete at state in 2020 but the contest was canceled due to COVID-19.

By winning the silver medal this time around, Gaston said that allowed him to have some closure on not competing the year prior.