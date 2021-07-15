WATCH NOW: In it to win it - CHS students take silver at national mechatronics competition

Columbus High School students Justin Gaston and Blake Ramaekers were in some unfamiliar territory and facing stiff competition but that didn’t deter the pair.
Ramaekers and Gaston competed virtually in mechatronics at the 2021 Skills USA National Leadership and Skills Conference last month. But one of them – Ramaekers – had never taken a mechatronics course before.
Ramaekers substituted into the competition because Gaston’s partner from the state tournament – which qualified them for the national one – was on a mission trip at that time.
Gaston and Ramaekers didn’t skip a beat as the two came away with a silver medal, which is the best CHS has ever done at the national competition. CHS pre-engineering, electronics, mechatronics and robotics instructor Adam Whitmore said, in his 13 years of teaching, the best finish was a bronze medal in 2017.
“That’s really, really big for us,” Whitmore said. “They represent our mechatronics program here and a lot of schools that we compete against are tech schools.”
Facing such institutes is difficult because those students mostly focus on the technical side, Whitmore said.
He said he was proud of his two students. Whitmore said Ramaekers was more than willing to sub in for the team despite being new to the subject.
“He worked his tail off to get there,” Whitmore said. “Actually, they both did.”
Ramaekers and Whitmore also credited Gaston in his leadership as he helped prepare Ramaekers for the competition.
“Justin really took everything by the horns and led everything,” Whitmore said. “… He set us up for success.”
Ramaekers said by never competing or taking a mechatronics course, the experience was “a bit interesting.” But, he added he and Gaston did extra work so he could learn more about the subject.
“I just appreciate Justin’s help for that,” Ramaekers said. “He helped me prepare for the competition.”
For the conference – which was held over Zoom - Ramaekers and Gaston took a written and oral exam. They were then given a series of problems that they had to solve and write down their solutions, Whitmore said.
Gaston - who graduated from CHS earlier this year – wasn’t going to let this competition go by him. He and his partner were ready to compete at state in 2020 but the contest was canceled due to COVID-19.
By winning the silver medal this time around, Gaston said that allowed him to have some closure on not competing the year prior.
“My junior year, it was kind of stripped away by not going to the competition,” he said.
Gaston will attend Kansas State University later this year to study electrical engineering. But he hopes this recent success will carry on with Ramaekers and others in the mechatronics program.
Meanwhile, Ramaekers – who will be a junior – said he’s ready to learn more about mechatronics and robotics in his final two years of high school.
“I’m going to go through and take other classes and understand the whole tech field,” Ramaekers said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.