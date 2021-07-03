WATCH NOW: 'It helps you grow' - Maguire passionate about getting involved in sports

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
Columbus’ Kate Maguire has kicked around a soccer ball for as long as she can remember. From participating in club teams as a youngster to competing in state, the sport brings a sense of camaraderie to the 17-year-old girl.
Kate will be entering her senior year at Scotus Central Catholic this fall. She plays volleyball, basketball and soccer. Academic-wise, she’s in journalism, the Shepherd Program and National Honor Society. She remains busy outside of school by taking part in the Center for Survivors’ Revolution program and working at Scooter’s Coffee this summer.
“We don't really have to push her to do all this stuff,” said Kate’s father, Fred. “She plays sports, she's committed to it … and yet she doesn't let her grades drop.”
More often than not, though, Kate can be seen out in the field. In early May during her junior year, Kate and her teammates in Scotus soccer made it to state. The competition was tough, Kate said, and the game had gone into overtime and a shootout. It was still a great experience, she added.
“Because freshman year we missed out by one game (for) going to state. Sophomore year we lost because of COVID,” Kate said. “And so this year … some of the seniors on the team are some of my best friends so getting to experience that with them.
“Just … playing on that field because there's nothing like it. You have all of your family, all your friends, all the Scotus community there supporting you.”
Being involved in sports throughout her youth has really helped her develop lasting connections with others of similar interests, she said.
“It helps you grow in yourself, it helps you be more outgoing, helps you get close to other people,” Kate said. “When you get to experience huge wins with a team or even if … you go through hard loss, it brings you closer with those people.”
But, it’s also important to get involved in activities outside of sports, she added.
“If I was only in sports, I'd only get to hang out with those types of people,” Kate noted. “(But) being involved being in Revolution, Shepherd Program, NHS helps you know more people know different kinds of people helps you … grow outside your comfort zone.”
In the Shepherd Program, upperclassmen are paired with a seventh grader to help the Scotus newcomers adjust to their new surroundings. Kate said she will be in charge of the program this upcoming school year, which she’s excited about because her Shepherd mentor had a big impact on her.
“It was Haley Faust. She was awesome, it really helped me feel comfortable with the school and comfortable that I could go talk to somebody,” Kate said. “Knowing that I can help my classmates, be that … (for) a seventh grader or a couple seventh graders, it's just cool.”
When not in school, Kate said she enjoys participating in Revolution, which is a program comprised of students from the three high schools in Columbus. Its members are trained to identify unhealthy dating behaviors and sexual assault to help spread awareness on domestic violence and help peers who may be going through those experiences.
“The main reason that we do it is to help people in our schools or our community,” Kate added.
According to Fred, Kate volunteers also at their parish, St. Isidore Catholic Church. Next weekend, Kate is attending the Steubenville Youth Conference in Missouri, Fred added. The conference is a youth retreat focused on Christ, according to Steubenville Conferences’ website.
Kate said she isn’t quite sure what the future will bring, but she plans on attending the University of South Dakota.
“Right now, I think it's going be USD, probably,” she added. “I want to study prelaw or business and go help run the family business.”
Kate’s family owns Columbus Steel Supply, which was started by her great-grandfather. It’s currently run by her grandfather, Mike, with Fred set to eventually take over the business, she said.
“(My dad’s) so passionate about his work. If you're passionate about what you do, that's going to make you successful in life, no matter what you do,” Kate said. “If you're successful in the workplace, then it makes you work harder at home to … provide for your family.”
Fred said it’s nice to know that Kate understands the importance of hard work and the time and effort it takes to run the family business.
“It's good to hear that she appreciates the business that we have here … knows that we have to work hard,” Fred added.
For Kate, her father remains her biggest influence.
“My dad's probably my biggest inspiration because I've always looked up to my dad,” Kate said. “He’s always been the first one I look for in the stands, he's always just the one that that I've kind of modeled myself after.”
