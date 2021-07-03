WATCH NOW: 'It helps you grow' - Maguire passionate about getting involved in sports

“Because freshman year we missed out by one game (for) going to state. Sophomore year we lost because of COVID,” Kate said. “And so this year … some of the seniors on the team are some of my best friends so getting to experience that with them.

“Just … playing on that field because there's nothing like it. You have all of your family, all your friends, all the Scotus community there supporting you.”

Being involved in sports throughout her youth has really helped her develop lasting connections with others of similar interests, she said.

“It helps you grow in yourself, it helps you be more outgoing, helps you get close to other people,” Kate said. “When you get to experience huge wins with a team or even if … you go through hard loss, it brings you closer with those people.”

But, it’s also important to get involved in activities outside of sports, she added.

“If I was only in sports, I'd only get to hang out with those types of people,” Kate noted. “(But) being involved being in Revolution, Shepherd Program, NHS helps you know more people know different kinds of people helps you … grow outside your comfort zone.”