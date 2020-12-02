WATCH NOW: 'It's a neat place to be': Platte County native reflects on photo contest, Columbus

The contest ran from July 1 to Oct. 31. There was a fourth category called Landmarks.

The photos submitted in the contest this year were of great quality, especially with so much getting canceled, Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said.

“I really appreciate the time that it takes for photographers to go out into the community and try and capture sunsets, and beauty, or a different angle on our landmarks,” she said. “I really truly appreciate that time the it takes to do that. It made the decision difficult for the judges.”

It’s an easy way to get involved in the community, she added, and the contest will open next year in June with an added food and drink category, as well as more sports and activity to get additional action shots.

The goal, McNeil said, is to capture photos that entice visitors.

“I think with COVID and everything that has happened that, (it was) the best that could be expected. I didn’t have any expectations, but (I was) excited to see the photos as they came in,” McNeil said. “Because you never know, one person might appreciate something different than another person.”

All the photos were different and unique in their own way, she noted.