WATCH NOW: 'It's a neat place to be': Platte County native reflects on photo contest, Columbus

Carolyn Lueschen watched her grandson Alex Hall fly his drone above a crowded line of livestock in late June. Brown, black and white cattle gathered and sat on a neighbor's land.
Lueschen and her family have been entering photos in the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau photo contest for years. They’ve placed before and did it this year again.
“I enjoy photography,” Lueschen said. “When we went on trips, then I would start to take pictures … two of my grandchildren, Emily and Alex Hall, I would take them out to take pictures just to kind of give them a taste of photography.”
She keeps learning as new camera technology comes out, especially with new phones. Lueschen said she’s also learned things from her grandkids.
“(Alex is) the first one who has worked with pictures from a drone,” Lueschen said. “He captured a good picture. We were surprised at how good quality that drone made the picture.”
Her grandson placed first in Festivals and Celebrations category and both first and second place for the Nature Still Life Category. First place was for the drone photo of cattle and second place was for a drone photo of lightning striking during a sunset.
Emily Hall placed second in Outdoor Activities and Lueschen placed third in the Outdoor Activities category, and in the Festivals and Celebrations category.
The contest ran from July 1 to Oct. 31. There was a fourth category called Landmarks.
The photos submitted in the contest this year were of great quality, especially with so much getting canceled, Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said.
“I really appreciate the time that it takes for photographers to go out into the community and try and capture sunsets, and beauty, or a different angle on our landmarks,” she said. “I really truly appreciate that time the it takes to do that. It made the decision difficult for the judges.”
It’s an easy way to get involved in the community, she added, and the contest will open next year in June with an added food and drink category, as well as more sports and activity to get additional action shots.
The goal, McNeil said, is to capture photos that entice visitors.
“I think with COVID and everything that has happened that, (it was) the best that could be expected. I didn’t have any expectations, but (I was) excited to see the photos as they came in,” McNeil said. “Because you never know, one person might appreciate something different than another person.”
All the photos were different and unique in their own way, she noted.
“I’m excited to see what next year will bring, too,” she said. “I think adding different categories and plugging in some more creativity, hopefully, the word will get out (and) we’ll have more participants as well.”
Last year, there were six participants who submitted 19 photos, McNeil said. This year, there were 13 participants who submitted more than 40 photos.
“We got a lot of new people this year,” she said.
Having grown up here all her life, Lueschen can see Columbus is a good place to visit.
“I have lived in Platte County all my life,” said Lueschen, who grew up north of Columbus on a farm. “I’m very comfortable here … I like kind of the country atmosphere …. it’s a neat place to be.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
