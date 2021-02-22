WATCH NOW: 'It's just kind of breathtaking': Columbus Cattlemen's Ball on track this summer

Entertainment and activities had been organized, along with the expectation of thousands of visitors, when COVID swept across the country and resulted in the postponement of the 2020 Cattlemen’s Ball.

Making the decision

“It was disappointing because … the committees were totally just organized and enthusiastic and people were excited about it,” Mueller said. “…We kept thinking maybe it’ll be better and we can go ahead. Then the decision was made, just because of everything that was happening, to postpone it.”

Fortunately, though, she noted that committee members have been able to “pick up where they left off.”

“We’re grateful that we were able to hold everything off until this year and just roll it over, everything from our entertainment, our music to the caterers, the people that we rent the tents from,” Mueller said. “All of them are so wonderful to work with when we called and said ‘we’re going to have to postpone another year’. Even donors and people who had purchased their tickets from last year, a lot of them just said ‘well hang on to it and we’ll come next year’.”

A majority of the work is re-verifying and tweaking schedules as needed, she said.