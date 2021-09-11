WATCH NOW: Jackson's passion shines through speech, one act

Jackson succeeds academically as well and “is stellar,” Zanardi added.

“She always goes above and beyond the requirements,” Zanardi said. “Projects always have extra flair. She's determined to not just earn good grades but to also learn content. Additionally, she has a pleasant personality and is very likable.”

At Scotus, Jackson can also be seen at track and mock trial competitions, in the field for marching band and around campus for journalism class. She said trying multiple extracurricular interests has helped her meet people she wouldn’t normally interact with and helped her discover her passions.

“I also like to work to strengthen different abilities that I might have and explore different interests," Jackson said. “Throughout my high school career, I’ve tried a variety of activities and sports to see what I like. I feel like this year I’ve really narrowed it down to the things that I’m passionate about and like doing.”

Jackson added she enjoys being challenged to put forth her best effort. Some activities, such as one act, she never would have found her enthusiasm for if she hadn’t stepped out of her comfort zone to try it.