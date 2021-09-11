WATCH NOW: Jackson's passion shines through speech, one act

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.
If there’s one word to describe 17-year-old Jasmine Jackson, it’s passionate.
A junior at Scotus Central Catholic, Jackson’s tapped into her love for writing and acting through various activities at school, including one act, speech, musical and journalism – just to name a few.
Jackson said her favorite, though, is speech.
“It really incorporates writing and I love to write and interpreting,” Jackson said. “I’m in entertainment and writing scripts that make people laugh and are just fun to write a present; that’s like my favorite thing to do.”
Scotus English teacher Becki Zanardi noted Jackson’s success in speech.
“Jasmine is a bright, creative young lady. Regarding speech, she was a member of the first junior high team at Scotus, and her entertainment speech received high scores,” Zanardi said. “She's taken that creative writing and is presenting to the high school level.”
Jackson succeeds academically as well and “is stellar,” Zanardi added.
“She always goes above and beyond the requirements,” Zanardi said. “Projects always have extra flair. She's determined to not just earn good grades but to also learn content. Additionally, she has a pleasant personality and is very likable.”
At Scotus, Jackson can also be seen at track and mock trial competitions, in the field for marching band and around campus for journalism class. She said trying multiple extracurricular interests has helped her meet people she wouldn’t normally interact with and helped her discover her passions.
“I also like to work to strengthen different abilities that I might have and explore different interests," Jackson said. “Throughout my high school career, I’ve tried a variety of activities and sports to see what I like. I feel like this year I’ve really narrowed it down to the things that I’m passionate about and like doing.”
Jackson added she enjoys being challenged to put forth her best effort. Some activities, such as one act, she never would have found her enthusiasm for if she hadn’t stepped out of her comfort zone to try it.
“I didn’t try it at all during my freshman year but I decided to take the leap and try it my sophomore year. It’s something I really love doing,” Jackson said. “On the other hand, I tried out for swim my freshman year just to try something new and see if I liked it and I realized at the end that it really wasn’t for me.”
Outside of Scotus, Jackson is a part of the Center for Survivors' Revolution program in which students from Columbus high schools learn about the dangers of sexual assault and dating violence then teach their fellow peers – both in their respective schools and other schools throughout Nebraska – about the subjects.
“I really like the fact that we all get to learn about different types of dating violence and help other people,” Jackson said. “That’s something I really love doing, is helping people and preventing bad situations from happening by educating people on certain topics, so people can be more aware of situations and of factual information.”
In her free time, Jackson enjoys spending time with her family. She is the daughter of John and Eldesita Jackson of Schuyler, and she has two younger sisters – one who’s a freshman at Scotus and another who is 3-months-old – and an older brother who resides in California.
Along with writing, Jackson is also an avid reader. She said she likes making videos for school when she can and creating content for her YouTube channel, which she doesn’t post as much on during the school year. There's a community on the website in which readers post videos relating to books.
“It’s kind of this community called BookTube where you talk about [books and post] videos on YouTube, and there’s a lot of creative options on that,” Jackson added.
Jackson is still deciding on what career path she’ll pursue after graduating from high school, though she does know it’ll be something she's passionate about.
“I know I want to do something with writing,” Jackson said. “I’m looking at majoring in journalism. I’m really passionate about languages so I might double major in journalism and French, Spanish.”
