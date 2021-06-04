 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: John Martin takes over as new Daylight Donuts owner
alert top story

WATCH NOW: John Martin takes over as new Daylight Donuts owner

A tour behind the counter of Daylight Donuts in Columbus.
John W. Martin Jr.

John W. Martin Jr., center, talks to a customer late in the morning on Thursday at Daylight Donuts in Columbus. Martin recently bought the business from longtime owners Kirby and Karen Johnson.

After years as a Daylight Donuts regular, John W. Martin Jr. is finally stepping behind the counter.

Martin took over Daylight Donuts, 1266 27th Ave. in Columbus, on May 29. Longtime owners Kirby and Karen Johnson sold the business to him last month.

Martin said things have been going well so far. As a Columbus resident for over 30 years, he has already seen a lot of familiar faces stopping by.

"I'm seeing a lot of the people that I'm acquaintances with coming in," Martin said.

It's Martin's first time owning or running his own business, but he comes to the job with management experience.

"I've been in the electrical/mechanical business for 30 years," Martin said.

Martin, 57, said he was looking for a change of pace when the opportunity to buy Daylight Donuts presented itself.

"I was ready for change and knew this would be a good change," Martin said.

Martin said he heard the Johnsons were thinking about selling the doughnut shop and approached them about taking over in mid-April.

"I asked some questions about how it's run, the process, what (Kirby's) day looked like," Martin said.

As Martin takes over, he said customers shouldn't notice many differences in the way things are run.

Daylight Donuts Baker Assistant Lindsay Cunningham said the ownership transition has been very smooth.

Daylight Donuts

The seating area inside Daylight Donuts is empty of customers a few minutes before closing time on Thursday morning. Martin said he was a regular customer for many years before he bought the business.

Cunningham has been working at the business for approximately six years.

"I like the people, the customers," Cunningham said.

Cunningham is staying on, but the Daylight Donuts baker is planning to step back as Martin learns the ropes. As such, Martin said he is currently seeking to hire someone as a baker.

Customers can also expect the décor at Daylight Donuts to change as the Johnsons leave. They own the art, photographs and train memorabilia covering the walls and plan to take it with them.

However, Martin has plans for redecorating. He said he hopes to incorporate decorations that reference local history and school pride.

"I am kind of a nostalgic person," Martin said.

Martin added that he has plans to start accepting debit and credit cards in the very near future and that he's looking into options for expanding and growing the business.

Donuts

Thursday's remaining doughnuts sit on a rack behind the counter at Daylight Donuts late in the morning. The Daylight Donuts in Columbus has been open for more than 40 years.

As a single parent with a 16-year-old daughter nearing the end of high school, Martin said he is looking forward to spending his time at Daylight Donuts while he prepares for an empty nest.

"She's basically got two years left of high school," Martin said. "...I've got two grown sons that live in Springfield, Nebraska. And this was just something for me to do different. The opportunity knocked, and I was ready."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net

