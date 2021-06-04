WATCH NOW: John Martin takes over as new Daylight Donuts owner

Daylight Donuts Baker Assistant Lindsay Cunningham said the ownership transition has been very smooth.

Cunningham has been working at the business for approximately six years.

"I like the people, the customers," Cunningham said.

Cunningham is staying on, but the Daylight Donuts baker is planning to step back as Martin learns the ropes. As such, Martin said he is currently seeking to hire someone as a baker.

Customers can also expect the décor at Daylight Donuts to change as the Johnsons leave. They own the art, photographs and train memorabilia covering the walls and plan to take it with them.

However, Martin has plans for redecorating. He said he hopes to incorporate decorations that reference local history and school pride.

"I am kind of a nostalgic person," Martin said.

Martin added that he has plans to start accepting debit and credit cards in the very near future and that he's looking into options for expanding and growing the business.

As a single parent with a 16-year-old daughter nearing the end of high school, Martin said he is looking forward to spending his time at Daylight Donuts while he prepares for an empty nest.