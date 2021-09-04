 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kapels leader at church, school activities
LEADERS OF TOMORROW | PROFILE #21

Logan Kapels volleyball

Logan Kapels, left, and Josie Garret (4) come together with their teammates after a point during a home match against Fremont in 2020. Kapels, a Sunday school teacher, sets a good example for younger kids.

 Nate Tenopir

Columbus High School senior Logan Kapels talks about volunteering at her church and what it's like to be a Sunday School teacher.
kapels

Columbus High School senior Logan Kapels stands Wednesday in downtown Columbus. Kapels teaches Sunday school at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

As a Sunday school teacher, Logan Kapels isn’t only helping kids learn about the Lord but also provides her young students a good role model.

St. John’s Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod’s Libby Mohlman said she’s seen that effect on the kids ever since Kapels - a Columbus High School senior - started teaching around three years ago.

“She’s great. Of course, one thing is that young kids look up to those high school kids,” said Mohlman, who assists St. John’s with Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.

Kapels said she enjoys helping kids who are around preschool age.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get to teach the young kids,” Kapels said. “They don’t know anything about Jesus so seeing them learn about that is such a great experience.”

tennis

Columbus High School's Logan Kapels returns a shot down the line in a tennis match last season. Kapels also plays volleyball and basketball. 

She also helps the church’s youth and mission trip groups. Kapels said through the ventures, she’s created many special relationships.

“(The kids) know you and when they see you, they’ll come up and give you a hug in church or in public,” Kapels said. “… I’ve gotten some nice letters from parents just thanking me for the impact that I’ve made on their kids. That’s really nice to hear.”

Mohlman said she’s pleased to witness Kapels and other teens volunteer.

“It’s really nice that they’ve stepped up to do that and wanted to be with the kids,” Mohlman said.

At Columbus High, Kapels is involved in several activities.

Discoverer fans know Kapels from her work with the volleyball, basketball or tennis teams. Additionally, she’s part of National Honor Society and Student Council, the latter of which she’s on the Leadership Council.

Kapels said as part of the Leadership Council she and the other members lead the Student Council meetings or set up various events, like the Winter Dance. Additionally, the Leadership Council will meet with CHS administration and help organize the other groups within Student Council.

“We’re just about making sure everything is getting done,” Kapels said.

As Kapels prepares to close out her final year of high school, she is figuring out what she wants to do for college. Kapels noted she’s looked into biosystem engineering as she’s interested in the environment and the medical world. The field also combines two of her favorite subjects: Math and science.

“It’s a good mix,” she said. “It’s going to be different every day and I want the variety. I have a lot of engineers in my family so I take after them.”

basketball

Columbus High School's Logan Kapels dribbles through the defense in a home game in 2019. Off the court, Kapels is also involved in National Honor Society and Student Council. 

To that end, her parents, two aunts on her mom’s side and her grandfather are all engineers.

“I really love what they do so I want to go into it,” Kapels said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

