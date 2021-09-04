WATCH NOW: Kapels leader at church, school activities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(The kids) know you and when they see you, they’ll come up and give you a hug in church or in public,” Kapels said. “… I’ve gotten some nice letters from parents just thanking me for the impact that I’ve made on their kids. That’s really nice to hear.”

Mohlman said she’s pleased to witness Kapels and other teens volunteer.

“It’s really nice that they’ve stepped up to do that and wanted to be with the kids,” Mohlman said.

At Columbus High, Kapels is involved in several activities.

Discoverer fans know Kapels from her work with the volleyball, basketball or tennis teams. Additionally, she’s part of National Honor Society and Student Council, the latter of which she’s on the Leadership Council.

Kapels said as part of the Leadership Council she and the other members lead the Student Council meetings or set up various events, like the Winter Dance. Additionally, the Leadership Council will meet with CHS administration and help organize the other groups within Student Council.

“We’re just about making sure everything is getting done,” Kapels said.